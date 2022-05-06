Integrated Column Wine Cabinet, 61cm

Create a wine collector's ultimate kitchen with a panel ready Column Wine Cabinet that seamlessly integrates into your kitchen design.

A generous 91 bottle capacity, with optional display capability for your favourite bottles

Two independent Variable Temperature Zones, each with four wine modes to create the best environment for any varietal

Pair with Integrated Column Refrigerators and Freezers or install separately to suit your kitchen design

Customise with your own cabinetry, or purchase our stainless steel door panel. Designed to fit flush, with minimal 3mm gaps

The Perfect Fit

Customise your Integrated Column Wine Cabinet with a door panel that matches your kitchen cabinetry, or purchase our stainless steel door panel accessory. You can also choose your preferred handle style, opt for left or right hinge, as well as mix and match with other Integrated Column Refrigerator and Freezer models.

Optimal Wine Care

To provide the optimal storage environment for your collection, your Integrated Column Wine Cabinet has been engineered to maintain a consistent temperature throughout both zones. An activated carbon filter in each compartment clears the air of pollutants to ensure your wine is perfectly cared for.

Precise Temperature Control

Four specially developed wine modes provide optimal temperatures for serving and cellaring different types of wine. Red, White, Sparkling and Cellar modes ensure that each bottle gets the care it nees to be enjoyed at its best. You can also adjust manually in 0.5°C increments between 6-18°C.

Reduced Vibration

Vibration can dull flavor and cause other unwanted issues in wine. With a quiet, low vibration compressor, full-extension slides with white oak shelving, and other strategically chosen absorptive materials, the Integrated Column Wine Cabinet carefully maintains the flavour profile of every drop.

Customisable Lighting

The tinted glass door effectively filters out UV light, allowing your wine to mature at its natural pace. LED lighting provides four beautiful illumination options to showcase the highlights of your collection, from a candlelit ambience to a brilliant display lighting. Display mode automates the lighting cycle to show off your collection on special occasions.

Curate Your Collection

Showcase your collection with accessories for our Integrated Column Wine Cabinet. Independent cradles can be adjusted to create your ideal display angle, while a water-based pencil and aluminium labels offer a stylish way to catalogue your wine.