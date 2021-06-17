Logo
Comfort Heat Interflo Heatpump
Comfort Heat Interflo Heatpump
Intaflo Hydronics

Last Updated on 17 Jun 2021

Intaflo Hydronics is an Australian supplier of hydronic heat pumps and equipment. Globally sourcing high quality hydronic heating and cooling components especially designed to drive and assist in radiant hydronic heating installations. As hydronic heating becomes more popular in Australia and the future of net zero energy buildings draws closer.

Overview
Description

Intaflo Hydronics is an Australian supplier of hydronic heat pumps and equipment. Globally sourcing high quality hydronic heating and cooling components especially designed to drive and assist in radiant hydronic heating installations.

As hydronic heating becomes more popular in Australia and the future of net zero energy buildings draws closer, the need for equipment to complete user friendly and maintenance free systems is in demand. Intaflo Hydronics specialises in equipment which supports the design of environmental projects sourced mainly from the European region, leaders in hydronic engineering.

Intaflo Hydronics is an Australian owned company engineering hydronic solutions for the Australian climate.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
HH2015 Heat Pump Intabloc 17DCT 1

425.5 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HH2020 Heat Pump Intabloc 25DCT 1

498.62 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
IntablocS2 09

477.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
IntablocS2 12

1.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
IntablocS2 18

466.61 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWarriewood, NSW

New South Wales Office 8/11 Ponderosa Pde

02 9979 8600
