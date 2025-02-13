InsulWall® is a load bearing insulated wall panel, developed in conjunction with COLORBOND® steel and Dulux Acratex to offer the residential and commercial market a new building technology alternative to monolithic traditional building methods. This simple, all-in-one product uses a unique prime coated COLORBOND® steel technology, ready-made for painting, rendering, or cladding that encases a high-performing insulated core.

InsulWall® offers unique features such as a preformed rebated joint for setting plaster and delivering a continuous coated surface for painting internally using Dulux Wash & Wear and rendering externally using Dulux Acratex. InsulWall® electrical service ducts for easier roughing in of electrical wiring.

As part of the Quicker, Leaner, Smarter, Greener patented InsulLiving® building system, InsulWall® provides an alternative building method to conventional builds which incorporate multiple layers and trades; brick veneer, timber/steel framed systems, insulation and plasterboard.

InsulWall® Advantages:

Ready-made for painting, rendering or cladding

Unique design allows for performed rebated joint for setting plaster for a continuous coated surface

Alternative building solution to conventional builds

Offers electrical service ducts for easier roughing in of electrical wires

InsulWall® Applications: