InsulWall®
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
Overview
InsulWall® is a load bearing insulated wall panel, developed in conjunction with COLORBOND® steel and Dulux Acratex to offer the residential and commercial market a new building technology alternative to monolithic traditional building methods. This simple, all-in-one product uses a unique prime coated COLORBOND® steel technology, ready-made for painting, rendering, or cladding that encases a high-performing insulated core.
InsulWall® offers unique features such as a preformed rebated joint for setting plaster and delivering a continuous coated surface for painting internally using Dulux Wash & Wear and rendering externally using Dulux Acratex. InsulWall® electrical service ducts for easier roughing in of electrical wiring.
As part of the Quicker, Leaner, Smarter, Greener patented InsulLiving® building system, InsulWall® provides an alternative building method to conventional builds which incorporate multiple layers and trades; brick veneer, timber/steel framed systems, insulation and plasterboard.
InsulWall® Advantages:
- Ready-made for painting, rendering or cladding
- Unique design allows for performed rebated joint for setting plaster for a continuous coated surface
- Alternative building solution to conventional builds
- Offers electrical service ducts for easier roughing in of electrical wires
InsulWall® Applications:
- Residential
- Modular buildings
- Insulated wall
- Home improvements
- Commercial
- Walls and partitions
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300