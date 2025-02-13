Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bondor Metecno Logo
Bondor Metecno
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bondor InsulWall
Bondor InsulWall
||

InsulWall®

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

InsulWall® is a load bearing insulated wall panel, developed in conjunction with COLORBOND® steel and Dulux Acratex to offer the residential and commercial market a new building technology alternative to monolithic traditional building methods. This simple, all-in-one product uses a unique prime coated COLORBOND® steel technology, ready-made for painting, rendering, or cladding.

Overview
Description

InsulWall® is a load bearing insulated wall panel, developed in conjunction with COLORBOND® steel and Dulux Acratex to offer the residential and commercial market a new building technology alternative to monolithic traditional building methods. This simple, all-in-one product uses a unique prime coated COLORBOND® steel technology, ready-made for painting, rendering, or cladding that encases a high-performing insulated core.

InsulWall® offers unique features such as a preformed rebated joint for setting plaster and delivering a continuous coated surface for painting internally using Dulux Wash & Wear and rendering externally using Dulux Acratex. InsulWall® electrical service ducts for easier roughing in of electrical wiring.

As part of the Quicker, Leaner, Smarter, Greener patented InsulLiving® building system, InsulWall® provides an alternative building method to conventional builds which incorporate multiple layers and trades; brick veneer, timber/steel framed systems, insulation and plasterboard.

InsulWall® Advantages:

  • Ready-made for painting, rendering or cladding
  • Unique design allows for performed rebated joint for setting plaster for a continuous coated surface
  • Alternative building solution to conventional builds
  • Offers electrical service ducts for easier roughing in of electrical wires

InsulWall® Applications:

  • Residential
  • Modular buildings
  • Insulated wall
  • Home improvements
  • Commercial
  • Walls and partitions

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
InsulWall Spec Sheet

161.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
InsulWall Tech Data Sheets

682.96 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
InsulLiving System Certificate of Conformity

638.99 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap