AGG Insulglass LowE Prime® Interior View of Bedroom Open Patio Insulated Glass Windows
AGG Insulglass LowE Prime® Courtyard Residential Home Insulated Glass Doors
AGG Insulglass LowE Prime® Exterior Facade Large Residential Home Insulated Glass Doors Windows
AGG Insulglass LowE Prime® Modern Living Room Interior Insulated Glass
AGG Insulglass LowE Prime® Modern Living Room Interior Insulated Glass Patio Doors
AGG Insulglass LowE Prime® Outdoor Pool Image of Residential House Insulated Glass
AGG Insulglass LowE Prime® White Modern Living Room Interior Insualted Glass Windows
Insulglass LowE Prime®: High performance glazing

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Insulglass LowE Prime® sees atomic layers of silver and metal oxides provide superior performance as well as no risk of visible haze. Softcoat LowE coated glass in a double glazed unit (DGU). An ideal LowE glass for warmer climates to minimise glare and a balance of solar control and great insulation.

Overview
Description

Insulglass-LowE-Prime.jpg

An ideal LowE glass for warmer climates to minimise glare and a balance of solar control and great insulation.

Insulglass LowE Prime® is a sputter coated Low Emissivity glass (Low-E). Also known as "softcoat", this evolution of technology and innovation sees atomic layers of silver and metal oxides provide superior performance as well as no risk of visible haze that other coatings can have. In a 24mm unit (6/12/6 make up):

69% VLT = comfortable Visible Light Transmittance in sunnier climates with slight neutral tone to minimise glare and reduce harmful fading factors of Ultraviolet rays (UV).

1.6 U-Value = 72% better Insulation than standard glass to keep the heat inside and cold out on cold days and nights. Keeping it warmer inside and reducing heating energy waste and costs.

0.54 SHGC = 36% better Solar Control than standard glass to help keep the suns heat out on hot days. Keeping it cooler inside and reducing cooling energy waste and costs.

Insulglass LowE Prime® is available in 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm and 10mm thicknesses and can come with a full customised glass range in a double-glazed unit including; tints, laminates, Audioshield™ acoustic laminate and privacy glass options.

Contact
Girraween, NSW

NSW Office 140 Gilba Road

02 9896 0566
Rokeby, TAS

TAS Office 39 South Arm Road

03 6247 1625
Knoxfield, VIC

VIC Office 81-83 Rushdale Street

03 9730 7400
