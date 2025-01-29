Insulglass LowE Prime®: High performance glazing

An ideal LowE glass for warmer climates to minimise glare and a balance of solar control and great insulation.

Insulglass LowE Prime® is a sputter coated Low Emissivity glass (Low-E). Also known as "softcoat", this evolution of technology and innovation sees atomic layers of silver and metal oxides provide superior performance as well as no risk of visible haze that other coatings can have. In a 24mm unit (6/12/6 make up):

69% VLT = comfortable Visible Light Transmittance in sunnier climates with slight neutral tone to minimise glare and reduce harmful fading factors of Ultraviolet rays (UV).

1.6 U-Value = 72% better Insulation than standard glass to keep the heat inside and cold out on cold days and nights. Keeping it warmer inside and reducing heating energy waste and costs.

0.54 SHGC = 36% better Solar Control than standard glass to help keep the suns heat out on hot days. Keeping it cooler inside and reducing cooling energy waste and costs.

Insulglass LowE Prime® is available in 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm and 10mm thicknesses and can come with a full customised glass range in a double-glazed unit including; tints, laminates, Audioshield™ acoustic laminate and privacy glass options.