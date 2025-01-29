Insulglass LowE Plus®: High performance glazing

An ideal LowE glass for colder climates with maximum Visible Light, Passive Heat Gain and excellent Insulation.

Insulglass LowE Plus® is a sputter coated Low Emissivity glass (Low-E). Also known as "softcoat", this evolution of technology and innovation sees atomic layers of silver and metal oxides provide superior performance as well as no risk of visible haze that other coatings can have.

81% VLT = highest Visible Light Transmittance to allow exceptional clarity and maximise natural light entering inside while still reducing harmful fading factors of Ultraviolet rays (UV).

0.61 SHGC = 30% better Solar Control than standard 4mm clear glass but still allows a high level of heat gain from the sun when needed. Keeping it cooler inside than 4mm clear standard glass on hot days but also allowing high levels of natural heat inside on colder days.

1.34 Selectivity value of VLT over SHGC in 6/12/6 make up. With VLT and the look being the same as standard Clear glass you maximise clarity and yet achieve 30% better Solar Control than standard 4mm Clear glass.

1.4 U-Value = 76% better Insulation than 4mm standard glass to keep the heat inside and the cold out. Keeping it warmer inside and reducing heating energy waste and costs.

Insulglass LowE Plus® is available in 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm and 10mm thicknesses and can come with a full customised glass range in a double-glazed unit including; tints, laminates, Audioshield® acoustic laminate and privacy glass options.