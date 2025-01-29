Insulglass LowE Max®: High performance glazing

Superior performance to maximise both Solar Control and Insulation, without compromising Visible Light.

Insulglass LowE Max® is a sputter coated Low Emissivity glass (Low-E). Also known as "softcoat", this evolution of technology and innovation sees atomic layers of silver and metal oxides provide superior performance as well as no risk of visible haze that other coatings can have.

66% VLT = comfortable Visible Light Transmittance in sunnier climates with slight neutral tone to minimise glare and reduce harmful fading factors of Ultraviolet rays (UV) by 95%.

0.27 SHGC = 68% better Solar Control than 4mm clear standard glass to help keep the suns heat out on hot days. Keeping it cooler inside and reducing cooling energy waste and costs.

2.44 Selectivity value of VLT over SHGC in 6/12/6 make up, boasting one of the highest values available in the world market. This means phenomenal solar control without compromising VLT and the look of the glass. By changing the Clear secondary lite in the DGU to Low Iron we can also achieve an even higher 2.52 Selectivity ratio.

1.3 U-Value = 78% better Insulation than 4mm clear standard glass to keep the heat inside and the cold out. Keeping it warmer inside and reducing heating energy waste and costs.

Insulglass LowE Max® is available in 6mm and 8mm thicknesses and can come with a full customised glass range in a double-glazed unit including; tints, laminates, Audioshield® acoustic laminate and privacy glass options.