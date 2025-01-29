Insulglass® Insulated Glass Units (IGU) consist of 2 or more pieces of glass manufactured as one unit with a trapped air gap separated by a desiccant filled spacer bar and sealed with a primary and secondary seal for structure and guaranteed performance. Commonly used as Double Glazed Units (DGU), we also fill the air space with Argon gas as standard to add further insulation benefits (may exclude some specialised sizes).

All Insulglass® units are manufactured to AS 4666 – Insulating Glass Units, by all three of our certified manufacturing plants.

Available in multiple glass type options to meet any performance requirements. Insulglass® allows value for money by adding significant energy efficiency improvements. Available as: