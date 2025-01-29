Insulglass®: Insulated Glass Units (IGU)
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Insulglass® Insulated Glass Units (IGU) consist of 2 or more pieces of glass manufactured as one unit with a trapped air gap separated by a desiccant filled spacer bar and sealed with a primary and secondary seal for structure and guaranteed performance.
Overview
Insulglass® Insulated Glass Units (IGU) consist of 2 or more pieces of glass manufactured as one unit with a trapped air gap separated by a desiccant filled spacer bar and sealed with a primary and secondary seal for structure and guaranteed performance. Commonly used as Double Glazed Units (DGU), we also fill the air space with Argon gas as standard to add further insulation benefits (may exclude some specialised sizes).
All Insulglass® units are manufactured to AS 4666 – Insulating Glass Units, by all three of our certified manufacturing plants.
Available in multiple glass type options to meet any performance requirements. Insulglass® allows value for money by adding significant energy efficiency improvements. Available as:
- Insulglass Classic® - All non-coated DGU offerings including clear glass, tints, laminates and privacy glass.
- Insulglass LowE Prime® - An ideal LowE glass for warmer climates to minimise glare and a balance of solar control and great insulation.
- Insulglass LowE Plus® - An ideal LowE glass for colder climates with maximum Visible Light, Passive Heat Gain and excellent Insulation.
- Insulglass LowE Advance® - Excellent performance to advance both Solar Control and Insulation, without compromising Visible Light.
- Insulglass LowE Max® - Superior performance to maximise both Solar Control and Insulation, without compromising Visible Light.
Downloads
Contact
NSW Office 140 Gilba Road02 9896 0566
TAS Office 39 South Arm Road03 6247 1625
VIC Office 81-83 Rushdale Street03 9730 7400