Insulglass Classic® are traditional Energy Efficient Insulated Glass Units (IGU) that consist of 2 or more pieces of glass manufactured as one unit with a trapped air gap separated by a desiccant filled spacer bar and sealed with a primary and secondary seal for structure and guaranteed performance.

Although no coatings are used, the Insulation from Insulglass Classic® is unrivalled from any single glazed glass options and optimised by the use of argon gas which is supplied as standard with all Insulglass Classic® units (may exclude some specialised sizes). In a 24mm unit (6/12/6 make up):

79% VLT = comfortable Visible Light Transmittance in sunnier climates with a Clear look for a clean view and maximise natural light.

2.5 U-Value = 57% better Insulation than standard glass to keep the heat inside and cold out on cold days and nights. Keeping it warmer inside and reducing heating energy waste and costs.

0.74 SHGC = 12% better Solar Control than standard glass to help keep the suns heat out on hot days. By having a high SHGC we allow heat from the sun to enter inside - which is ideal for colder climates.

Insulglass Classic® is available in 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm and 12mm thicknesses and can come with a full customised glass range in a double-glazed unit including; tints, laminates, Audioshield® acoustic laminate and privacy glass options.