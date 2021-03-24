Insulated roof panels
Kingspan Insulated Panels offer a wide variety of easy-to-fit, low-maintenance, high-performing insulated roof panels system with excellent thermal performance and airtightness. Kingspan's trapezoidal roof panels system present a superior system compared to conventional multi-part site assembled systems resulting in quick installation.
Overview
Kingspan Insulated Panels offer a wide variety of easy-to-fit, low-maintenance, high-performing insulated roof panels system with excellent thermal performance and airtightness.
KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel
Kingspan's trapezoidal roof panels system present a superior system compared to conventional multi-part site assembled systems. They are quicker to install, require less manual labour and are designed to meet thermal building regulation compliance.
- Through-fix installation
- Suitable for building applications with roof pitches of 3° or more after deflection
- Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
- Cyclone and Impact tested for Wind Regions C & D
- Comes with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); providing weathertight seal for roof panels
K-Clad Roof Panel
Kingspan K-Clad is a viable alternative to the traditional construction methods of non-Section J buildings, out-performing built-up systems in areas such as thermal comfort, temperature and heat gain control, condensation control, spanning capability, build speed and durability, while providing a metal finished internal ceiling.
- Through-fix installation
- Trapezoidal-profiled insulated roof
- Suitable for building applications with roof pitches of 3° or more after deflection
- Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
- KS1000 KC come with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); this provides a continuous weathertight seal for roof panels
Roofliner
KS1100/1200RL Roofliner Panel is an insulated roof panel, designed to be used as a substrate for single-ply membrane roofs or standing seam systems. Suitable for buildings with low pitch roofs.Ideal for all metal standing seam systems and single-ply membranes.
- Available in a large range of thicknesses.
- Attractive flat internal liner profile available.
- Creates a safe working platform, allowing early removal of safety nets.
- Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
- Ideal for all metal standing seam systems and single-ply membranes
- Suitable for low pitch roof applications
JI Vulcasteel Roof PANEL
The JI Vulcasteel Roof Panel is a through-fixed solution, manufactured with a high-density, non-combustible stone wool core. It provides ‘built in’ passive fire resistance which meets both life safety and property fire protection requirements, while offering excellent acoustic performance and energy efficient envelopes.
- Trapezoidal profile
- Through-fix installation
- Stone Wool non-combustible high-density core 100kgm3
- Pitched roof of 5 degrees or more after deflection
- Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible panel under NCC2019 C1.9(e)
- Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018\
Downloads
150mm K-Clad Roof Installation Guide
3.44 MB
150mm KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel Installation Guide
4.23 MB
75mm K-Clad Roof Installation Guide
3.03 MB
75mm KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel Installation Guide
4.05 MB
JI Vulcasteel Roof Installation Guide
4.51 MB
K-Clad Roof Panel Data Sheet
1008.95 KB
KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel Data Sheet
1.08 MB
KS1100/1200RL Roofliner Panel Data Sheet
980.47 KB
KS1100RL Roofliner Panel Installation Guide
20.58 MB
Kingspan Membrane Lined Insulated Gutter Installation Guide
6.45 MB