Kingspan Insulated Panels offer a wide variety of easy-to-fit, low-maintenance, high-performing insulated roof panels system with excellent thermal performance and airtightness.

KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel

Kingspan's trapezoidal roof panels system present a superior system compared to conventional multi-part site assembled systems. They are quicker to install, require less manual labour and are designed to meet thermal building regulation compliance.

Through-fix installation

Suitable for building applications with roof pitches of 3° or more after deflection

Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018

Cyclone and Impact tested for Wind Regions C & D

Comes with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); providing weathertight seal for roof panels



K-Clad Roof Panel

Kingspan K-Clad is a viable alternative to the traditional construction methods of non-Section J buildings, out-performing built-up systems in areas such as thermal comfort, temperature and heat gain control, condensation control, spanning capability, build speed and durability, while providing a metal finished internal ceiling.

Through-fix installation

Trapezoidal-profiled insulated roof

Suitable for building applications with roof pitches of 3° or more after deflection

Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018

KS1000 KC come with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); this provides a continuous weathertight seal for roof panels



Roofliner

KS1100/1200RL Roofliner Panel is an insulated roof panel, designed to be used as a substrate for single-ply membrane roofs or standing seam systems. Suitable for buildings with low pitch roofs.Ideal for all metal standing seam systems and single-ply membranes.

Available in a large range of thicknesses.

Attractive flat internal liner profile available.

Creates a safe working platform, allowing early removal of safety nets.

Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018

Ideal for all metal standing seam systems and single-ply membranes

Suitable for low pitch roof applications



JI Vulcasteel Roof PANEL

The JI Vulcasteel Roof Panel is a through-fixed solution, manufactured with a high-density, non-combustible stone wool core. It provides ‘built in’ passive fire resistance which meets both life safety and property fire protection requirements, while offering excellent acoustic performance and energy efficient envelopes.