Kingspan Industrial Building Insulated Roof
Kingspan Insulated Panels Insulated Roof Hotham Mountain View
Kingspan Insulated Panels Insulated Roof Hotham Mountain View And Houses
Kingspan Insulated Panels Insulated Roof Hotham Mountain View Sunset
Kingspan Insulated Panels Insulated Roof Hotham Roofs
Kingspan Insulated Panels Insulated Roof Kangy Angy
Kingspan Insulated Roof Panels Grey
Kingspan Insulated Roof Panels Industry Roofing
Kingspan Insulated Roof Panels White
Kingspan Large Industrial Roof Insulated Panels
|

Insulated roof panels

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2021

Kingspan Insulated Panels offer a wide variety of easy-to-fit, low-maintenance, high-performing insulated roof panels system with excellent thermal performance and airtightness. Kingspan's trapezoidal roof panels system present a superior system compared to conventional multi-part site assembled systems resulting in quick installation.

Overview
Description

Kingspan Insulated Panels offer a wide variety of easy-to-fit, low-maintenance, high-performing insulated roof panels system with excellent thermal performance and airtightness.

KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel

Kingspan's trapezoidal roof panels system present a superior system compared to conventional multi-part site assembled systems. They are quicker to install, require less manual labour and are designed to meet thermal building regulation compliance.

  • Through-fix installation
  • Suitable for building applications with roof pitches of 3° or more after deflection
  • Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
  • Cyclone and Impact tested for Wind Regions C & D
  • Comes with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); providing weathertight seal for roof panels

K-Clad Roof Panel

Kingspan K-Clad is a viable alternative to the traditional construction methods of non-Section J buildings, out-performing built-up systems in areas such as thermal comfort, temperature and heat gain control, condensation control, spanning capability, build speed and durability, while providing a metal finished internal ceiling.

  • Through-fix installation
  • Trapezoidal-profiled insulated roof
  • Suitable for building applications with roof pitches of 3° or more after deflection
  • Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
  • KS1000 KC come with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); this provides a continuous weathertight seal for roof panels

Roofliner

KS1100/1200RL Roofliner Panel is an insulated roof panel, designed to be used as a substrate for single-ply membrane roofs or standing seam systems. Suitable for buildings with low pitch roofs.Ideal for all metal standing seam systems and single-ply membranes.

  • Available in a large range of thicknesses.
  • Attractive flat internal liner profile available.
  • Creates a safe working platform, allowing early removal of safety nets.
  • Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
  • Ideal for all metal standing seam systems and single-ply membranes
  • Suitable for low pitch roof applications

JI Vulcasteel Roof PANEL

The JI Vulcasteel Roof Panel is a through-fixed solution, manufactured with a high-density, non-combustible stone wool core. It provides ‘built in’ passive fire resistance which meets both life safety and property fire protection requirements, while offering excellent acoustic performance and energy efficient envelopes.

  • Trapezoidal profile
  • Through-fix installation
  • Stone Wool non-combustible high-density core 100kgm3
  • Pitched roof of 5 degrees or more after deflection
  • Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible panel under NCC2019 C1.9(e)
  • Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018\

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
150mm K-Clad Roof Installation Guide

3.44 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
150mm KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel Installation Guide

4.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
75mm K-Clad Roof Installation Guide

3.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
75mm KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel Installation Guide

4.05 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
JI Vulcasteel Roof Installation Guide

4.51 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
K-Clad Roof Panel Data Sheet

1008.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KS1000RW Trapezoidal Roof Panel Data Sheet

1.08 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KS1100/1200RL Roofliner Panel Data Sheet

980.47 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KS1100RL Roofliner Panel Installation Guide

20.58 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kingspan Membrane Lined Insulated Gutter Installation Guide

6.45 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSt Marys, NSW

New South Wales 38-52 Dunheved Circuit

02 8889 3000
