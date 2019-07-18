Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board
Last Updated on 18 Jul 2019
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board is a high-performance, fibre-free rigid thermoset phenolic insulation core, sandwiched between an upper tissue-based facing and a lower facing of highly-reflective aluminium foil autohesively-bonded to the insulation core during manufacture.
Overview
Insulation for Concrete Soffits
Kooltherm K10 G2 is a ceiling insulation board which is quick and easy to install with NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliance. It has a fibre-free, phenolic core and both an upper tissue-based facing and a lower facing of reflective aluminium foil, along with a slim profile.
- Australian made
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
- Available with FM Approval to FM 4880 – search Kingspan Kooltherm on the FM Approvals website for conditions of approval
- Group 2 NCC fire classification
- Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
- Silver finish, also available in white
Downloads
Contact
Head Office 25 Oherns Road1300 247 235
PO Box 23241300 247 235