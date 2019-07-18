Logo
Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board
Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board
Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board
Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2019

Kingspan Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board is a high-performance, fibre-free rigid thermoset phenolic insulation core, sandwiched between an upper tissue-based facing and a lower facing of highly-reflective aluminium foil autohesively-bonded to the insulation core during manufacture.

Overview
Description

Insulation for Concrete Soffits

Kooltherm K10 G2 is a ceiling insulation board which is quick and easy to install with NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliance. It has a fibre-free, phenolic core and both an upper tissue-based facing and a lower facing of reflective aluminium foil, along with a slim profile.

  • Australian made
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
  • Available with FM Approval to FM 4880 – search Kingspan Kooltherm on the FM Approvals website for conditions of approval
  • Group 2 NCC fire classification
  • Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
  • Silver finish, also available in white

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K10 G2W White Soffit Board

2.51 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
