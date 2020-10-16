The Rondo INSPIRE® Architectural Plastering Beads range includes our End Cap and Reveal Beads for modern and flush finishes.

The NEW Rondo INSPIRE® End Cap is an efficient solution to cap internal partition wall ends, cavity slider doors, internal balustrades and window openings. It provides the strength required to protect the corners from impact and increase durability in areas with high traffic. Save time on-site with our effective, easy to install and economical solution that easily slides onto the ends of plasterboard for capping, removing the need for having to install two plastering beads.

INSPIRE® END CAP Special Features:

Zincanneal® G2S steel for durability and resistance to the elements

Reduced installation time by replacing two beads with one cap

Reduced compound usage as a result of less joints

Available in a range of different sizes to suit different stud sizes and wall configurations

Rondo INSPIRE® Reveal Beads are cold rolled from Zincanneal steel and are able to withstand harsh UV rays without cracking or breaking down. They incorporate a perforated leg for setting into the surrounding wall lining and can be painted over to match the wall finish. Our Reveal Beads come in a variety of widths that offer a strong, straight and clean architectural finish to window openings that require internal trimming.

INSPIRE® REVEAL BEAD Special Features: