It is a well-known fact that the space dedicated to kitchen in multi-level residential apartments is of a premium. Understanding this was one of the driving forces behind the thought put into the new Multitap from InSinkErator. This high-quality tapware range, designed and manufactured in Italy, gives careful consideration to the space constraints faced by so many living in apartments.

The new Multitap3N1 is a standard kitchen mixer tap that also offers the convenience of instant steaming hot water. Three functions in one hence removing the need for a kettle and freeing up valuable bench space.

The tank that facilitates the steaming hot water boasts an extremely small foot print, and is hung on the internal wall of the under-sink cupboard, thereby conserving space. It is also worth noting the cupboard, does not require ventilation as this is done through the actual spout. This again goes to the thought, from a residential perspective, put into this stylish new range.

Multitap®3N1 features & benefits:

Instant steaming hot water from a stand hot and cold kitchen mixer.

Watermark approved with a 5 star WELS rating

Designed and manufactured in Italy

5-year warranty

Next generation Neotank features & benefits: