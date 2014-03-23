Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
InSinkErator
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
InSinkErator GN1100 Tap Product Image
InSinkErator H3300C Tap Product Image
InSinkErator HC1100C Tap Product Image
InSinkErator Hottap Baby Bottle
InSinkErator Hottap Coffee
InSinkErator Hottap Sink Image
InSinkErator Hottap Woman
InSinkErator GN1100 Tap Product Image
InSinkErator H3300C Tap Product Image
InSinkErator HC1100C Tap Product Image
InSinkErator Hottap Baby Bottle
InSinkErator Hottap Coffee
InSinkErator Hottap Sink Image
InSinkErator Hottap Woman

InSinkErator Hottap

Last Updated on 23 Mar 2014

The InSinkErator instant steamy hot tap range has a multitude of practical uses from loosening up jar lids to cleaning wax away from candle holders, they are brilliant for removing labels from containers and cleaning your silverware as well as being able to fill hot water bottles quickly and easily.

Overview
Description

The HC3300 and the H3300 are stylish additions to any kitchen, the H3300 dispenses steaming hot water at the touch of a lever and the HC3300 has the added benefit of providing ambient cold filtered water.

HC3300 Steaming Hot and Ambient Cold Filtered Tap and H3300 Steaming Hot Filtered Tap:

  • Modern contemporary design
  • Dispenses 98°C hot and ambient cold filtered water
  • Adjustable temperature dial
  • Compact and convenient
  • Unique single handle
  • Hot push-lever locking mechanism

The GN1100 is ideal for making tea, preparing pasta, blanching vegetables, cleaning dishes.

The HC1100 offers both hot as well as safe, filtered cold drinking water on demand.

GN1100 Steaming Hot Water Tap and HC1100 Steaming Hot Water and Chilled Water Tap:

  • 2.5L stainless steel tank dispensers
  • 220-240 volts A.C. 1300 watts, heating element with grounded 3 pin plug
  • Electronic, adjustable from 88-98 degrees (preset to 96 degrees)
  • 5.5kg
  • Modern sleek design finish
  • Unobtrusive 2.5 litre stainless steel tank fitted under sink
  • Reduces chlorine, lead, and other unpleasant tastes, chemicals and odours from the water

The InSinkErator instant steamy hot tap range has a multitude of practical uses from loosening up jar lids to cleaning wax away from candle holders, they are brilliant for removing labels from containers and cleaning your silverware as well as being able to fill hot water bottles quickly and easily, these are perfect for anyone with a baby who wishes to sanitise their bottles with ease and efficiency.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hottap 3300 Series Information Sheet

387.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hottap 3300 Series Specification

204.94 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hottaps

3.37 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hottap Specification

205.55 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Neotank International Specification Sheet

328.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Steaming Hot Water Tap Installation

20.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC

Regional InSinkErator Office Suite 6, Level 2, 205-211 Forster Road

1300 136 205
Display AddressRacine, WA

InSinkErator Headquarters 4700 21st Street

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap