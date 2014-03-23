InSinkErator Hottap

The HC3300 and the H3300 are stylish additions to any kitchen, the H3300 dispenses steaming hot water at the touch of a lever and the HC3300 has the added benefit of providing ambient cold filtered water.

HC3300 Steaming Hot and Ambient Cold Filtered Tap and H3300 Steaming Hot Filtered Tap:

Modern contemporary design

Dispenses 98°C hot and ambient cold filtered water

Adjustable temperature dial

Compact and convenient

Unique single handle

Hot push-lever locking mechanism



The GN1100 is ideal for making tea, preparing pasta, blanching vegetables, cleaning dishes.

The HC1100 offers both hot as well as safe, filtered cold drinking water on demand.

GN1100 Steaming Hot Water Tap and HC1100 Steaming Hot Water and Chilled Water Tap:

2.5L stainless steel tank dispensers

220-240 volts A.C. 1300 watts, heating element with grounded 3 pin plug

Electronic, adjustable from 88-98 degrees (preset to 96 degrees)

5.5kg

Modern sleek design finish

Unobtrusive 2.5 litre stainless steel tank fitted under sink

Reduces chlorine, lead, and other unpleasant tastes, chemicals and odours from the water



The InSinkErator instant steamy hot tap range has a multitude of practical uses from loosening up jar lids to cleaning wax away from candle holders, they are brilliant for removing labels from containers and cleaning your silverware as well as being able to fill hot water bottles quickly and easily, these are perfect for anyone with a baby who wishes to sanitise their bottles with ease and efficiency.