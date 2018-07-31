This is the easy way to deal with food waste disposals. Fitted easily and discreetly under the sink, a waste disposer effortlessly grinds food waste into tiny particles that are automatically flushed away down a standard kitchen drain into the local waste treatment system or a septic tank.

The Compact Design Evolution 100 Food Waste Disposal Unit

Auto-reverse grinding action

High-torque Dura-Drive™ induction motor

Built-in air switch in chrome and brushed steel

Compact design

5 year warranty

Stainless steel grind elements

Overload protection

Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation



The Quiet Ultra Grind Evolution 200 Food Waste Disposal Unit

Auto-reverse grinding action

High-torque Dura-Drive™ induction motor

Built-in air switch in chrome and brushed steel

6 year warranty

Stainless steel grind elements and grind chamber

Overload protection

Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation



Evolution 150 Food Waste Disposer

Supplied with three air switch buttons - chrome, matte black and brushed steel

7 year full in-home replacement warranty

Auto-reverse grinding action

Quiet Collar Sink Baffle ® reduces the amount of noise rising up through the sink opening

Quiet Collar Sink Baffle ® reduces the amount of noise rising up through the sink opening

Sound Limiter ® Insulation. Open and closed cell material both muffle and trap noise emitted by the disposer

Evolution 2-stage grind technology

High-torque Dura-DriveTM induction motor

New style trim shell

Antimicrobial, removable sound baffle

Stainless steel grind elements and grind chamber

Low water usage

Overload protection

Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation



Evolution 250 Food Waste Disposer

Supplied with three air switch buttons - chrome, matte black and brushed steel

8 year full in-home replacement warranty

Auto-reverse grinding action

Quiet Collar Sink Baffle ® reduces the amount of noise rising up through the sink opening

Anti-Vibration Mount® insulates the disposer in a cushion of rubber, which reduces the transfer of noise and vibration from the disposer to the sink

Tri-Action Lug System ® . Swivel lugs work with the Grind Shear Ring to perform the first and second stages of grinding. Fixed lugs grind particles finer than swivel lugs alone. Under Cutter ® Disk performs the third stage of grinding. It cuts particles one more time to grind even finer

Tri-Action Lug System ® . Swivel lugs work with the Grind Shear Ring to perform the first and second stages of grinding. Fixed lugs grind particles finer than swivel lugs alone. Under Cutter ® Disk performs the third stage of grinding. It cuts particles one more time to grind even finer

Multi-Layer Sound Limiter Insulation ®

Jam-Sensor Circuit ® . When a jam is imminent it increases rotational torque of the motor up to 200% while simultaneously pulsing at a rate of 60 times per second

Jam-Sensor Circuit ® . When a jam is imminent it increases rotational torque of the motor up to 200% while simultaneously pulsing at a rate of 60 times per second

New style trim shell

Antimicrobial, removable sound baffle

Stainless steel grind elements and grind chamber

Overload protection

Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation



The clean, convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of waste food.