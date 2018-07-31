InSinkErator Evolution series: Food waste disposal units
This is the easy way to deal with food waste disposals. Fitted easily and discreetly under the sink, a waste disposer effortlessly grinds food waste into tiny particles that are automatically flushed away down a standard kitchen drain into the local waste treatment system or a septic tank.
Overview
The Compact Design Evolution 100 Food Waste Disposal Unit
- Auto-reverse grinding action
- High-torque Dura-Drive™ induction motor
- Built-in air switch in chrome and brushed steel
- Compact design
- 5 year warranty
- Stainless steel grind elements
- Overload protection
- Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation
The Quiet Ultra Grind Evolution 200 Food Waste Disposal Unit
- Auto-reverse grinding action
- High-torque Dura-Drive™ induction motor
- Built-in air switch in chrome and brushed steel
- 6 year warranty
- Stainless steel grind elements and grind chamber
- Overload protection
- Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation
Evolution 150 Food Waste Disposer
- Supplied with three air switch buttons - chrome, matte black and brushed steel
- 7 year full in-home replacement warranty
- Auto-reverse grinding action
- Quiet Collar Sink Baffle® reduces the amount of noise rising up through the sink opening
- Anti-Vibration Mount® insulates the disposer in a cushion of rubber, which reduces the transfer of noise and vibration from the disposer to the sink
- Sound Limiter® Insulation. Open and closed cell material both muffle and trap noise emitted by the disposer
- Evolution 2-stage grind technology
- High-torque Dura-DriveTM induction motor
- New style trim shell
- Antimicrobial, removable sound baffle
- Stainless steel grind elements and grind chamber
- Low water usage
- Overload protection
- Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation
Evolution 250 Food Waste Disposer
- Supplied with three air switch buttons - chrome, matte black and brushed steel
- 8 year full in-home replacement warranty
- Auto-reverse grinding action
- Quiet Collar Sink Baffle® reduces the amount of noise rising up through the sink opening
- Anti-Vibration Mount® insulates the disposer in a cushion of rubber, which reduces the transfer of noise and vibration from the disposer to the sink
- Tri-Action Lug System®. Swivel lugs work with the Grind Shear Ring to perform the first and second stages of grinding. Fixed lugs grind particles finer than swivel lugs alone. Under Cutter® Disk performs the third stage of grinding. It cuts particles one more time to grind even finer
- Multi-Layer Sound Limiter Insulation®
- Jam-Sensor Circuit®. When a jam is imminent it increases rotational torque of the motor up to 200% while simultaneously pulsing at a rate of 60 times per second
- New style trim shell
- Antimicrobial, removable sound baffle
- Stainless steel grind elements and grind chamber
- Overload protection
- Quick Lock® mounting assembly for faster, easier installation
The clean, convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of waste food.
Downloads
