Montage™ is a versatile fibre cement façade system that can be used both externally and internally. It’s pre-formed, pre-finished and non-combustible, making it a durable, safe and aesthetic addition to your project.

With a colour palette carefully considered to be blended or contrasted, you’ll have an array of options to play with. The deep form embossed into the panels also creates a striking effect, making your project stand out from the streetscape.

Features & Benefits:

4 finishes available - concrete, slimline, tile, stackstone and woodgrain

Lightweight and easy to install

Pre-finished using a multiple coat finishing system

Fully sealed panels that are weather resistant and won't rot or burn

Perfect for internal or external installation

Concrete Profile

For an urban appeal, try our Concrete range. These concrete look panels provide a chic, industrial appearance, and come in 3 profiles.

Square with Circle

Rectangle with Circle

Smooth Plain

Slimline Tile Profile

The Slimline Tile range provides a smart, organised look with colours that blend subtly. Choose from 4 contemporary colours.

Limestone

Sandstone

Basalt

Onyx

Stackstone Profile

One of our most popular options, the Stackstone exudes a traditional, natural feel. It’s fast and easy to install. Available in 4 versatile colours.

Limestone

Sandstone

Basalt

Onyx

Woodgraine Profile

Our Woodgrain range emulates the texture of real timber, achieved through a deep emboss. Available in 4 colours, this is the perfect option for a natural look.