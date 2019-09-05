Logo
Montage™

Last Updated on 05 Sep 2019

Montage™ is a versatile fibre cement facade system that can be used both externally and internally. It’s pre-formed, pre-finished and non-combustible, making it a durable, safe and aesthetic addition to your project. With a colour palette carefully considered to be blended or contrasted, you’ll have an array of options to play with.

Overview
Description

Montage™ is a versatile fibre cement façade system that can be used both externally and internally. It’s pre-formed, pre-finished and non-combustible, making it a durable, safe and aesthetic addition to your project.

With a colour palette carefully considered to be blended or contrasted, you’ll have an array of options to play with. The deep form embossed into the panels also creates a striking effect, making your project stand out from the streetscape.

Features & Benefits:

  • 4 finishes available - concrete, slimline, tile, stackstone and woodgrain
  • Lightweight and easy to install
  • Pre-finished using a multiple coat finishing system
  • Fully sealed panels that are weather resistant and won't rot or burn
  • Perfect for internal or external installation

Concrete Profile

For an urban appeal, try our Concrete range. These concrete look panels provide a chic, industrial appearance, and come in 3 profiles.

  • Square with Circle
  • Rectangle with Circle
  • Smooth Plain

Slimline Tile Profile

The Slimline Tile range provides a smart, organised look with colours that blend subtly. Choose from 4 contemporary colours.

  • Limestone
  • Sandstone
  • Basalt
  • Onyx

Stackstone Profile

One of our most popular options, the Stackstone exudes a traditional, natural feel. It’s fast and easy to install. Available in 4 versatile colours.

  • Limestone
  • Sandstone
  • Basalt
  • Onyx

Woodgraine Profile

Our Woodgrain range emulates the texture of real timber, achieved through a deep emboss. Available in 4 colours, this is the perfect option for a natural look.

  • Light Teak
  • Dark Mahogany
  • Grey Oak
  • Black Oak

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Montage Design Brochure

1.62 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Montage Technical Brochure

2.84 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
