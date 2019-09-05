Montage™
Last Updated on 05 Sep 2019
Montage™ is a versatile fibre cement facade system that can be used both externally and internally. It’s pre-formed, pre-finished and non-combustible, making it a durable, safe and aesthetic addition to your project. With a colour palette carefully considered to be blended or contrasted, you’ll have an array of options to play with.
Overview
Montage™ is a versatile fibre cement façade system that can be used both externally and internally. It’s pre-formed, pre-finished and non-combustible, making it a durable, safe and aesthetic addition to your project.
With a colour palette carefully considered to be blended or contrasted, you’ll have an array of options to play with. The deep form embossed into the panels also creates a striking effect, making your project stand out from the streetscape.
Features & Benefits:
- 4 finishes available - concrete, slimline, tile, stackstone and woodgrain
- Lightweight and easy to install
- Pre-finished using a multiple coat finishing system
- Fully sealed panels that are weather resistant and won't rot or burn
- Perfect for internal or external installation
Concrete Profile
For an urban appeal, try our Concrete range. These concrete look panels provide a chic, industrial appearance, and come in 3 profiles.
- Square with Circle
- Rectangle with Circle
- Smooth Plain
Slimline Tile Profile
The Slimline Tile range provides a smart, organised look with colours that blend subtly. Choose from 4 contemporary colours.
- Limestone
- Sandstone
- Basalt
- Onyx
Stackstone Profile
One of our most popular options, the Stackstone exudes a traditional, natural feel. It’s fast and easy to install. Available in 4 versatile colours.
- Limestone
- Sandstone
- Basalt
- Onyx
Woodgraine Profile
Our Woodgrain range emulates the texture of real timber, achieved through a deep emboss. Available in 4 colours, this is the perfect option for a natural look.
- Light Teak
- Dark Mahogany
- Grey Oak
- Black Oak