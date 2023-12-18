Logo
Innova� Duraplank�
Duraplank™

Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023

In its appealing looks and easy installation, the design of Duraplank™ evokes traditional weatherboards. Duraplank™ won't decay, rot or become damaged by white ants, and it's non-combustible. Beautifully attractive – you have the option of a smooth finish, a woodgrain or a rustic texture for an authentic weatherboard look – Duraplank™ also has the strength to withstand the rigours of family life.

Overview
Description

In its appealing looks and easy installation, the design of Duraplank™ evokes traditional weatherboards. Duraplank™ won’t decay, rot or become damaged by white ants, and it’s non-combustible.

Beautifully attractive – you have the option of a smooth finish, a woodgrain or a rustic texture for an authentic weatherboard look – Duraplank™ also has the strength to withstand the rigours of family life.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Duraplank™ cladding system:

  • Similar flavour to traditional weatherboards
  • No decay, rot or white ant damage
  • Variety of finishes
  • Safe and durable – needs only minimum maintenance
  • Complies with BAL29 as required in AS3959:2018 – Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas

Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
