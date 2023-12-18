In its appealing looks and easy installation, the design of Duraplank™ evokes traditional weatherboards. Duraplank™ won’t decay, rot or become damaged by white ants, and it’s non-combustible.

Beautifully attractive – you have the option of a smooth finish, a woodgrain or a rustic texture for an authentic weatherboard look – Duraplank™ also has the strength to withstand the rigours of family life.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Duraplank™ cladding system: