Duraplank™
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023
In its appealing looks and easy installation, the design of Duraplank™ evokes traditional weatherboards. Duraplank™ won’t decay, rot or become damaged by white ants, and it’s non-combustible. Beautifully attractive – you have the option of a smooth finish, a woodgrain or a rustic texture for an authentic weatherboard look – Duraplank™ also has the strength to withstand the rigours of family life.
Overview
In its appealing looks and easy installation, the design of Duraplank™ evokes traditional weatherboards. Duraplank™ won’t decay, rot or become damaged by white ants, and it’s non-combustible.
Beautifully attractive – you have the option of a smooth finish, a woodgrain or a rustic texture for an authentic weatherboard look – Duraplank™ also has the strength to withstand the rigours of family life.
Features & Benefits
What’s good about Duraplank™ cladding system:
- Similar flavour to traditional weatherboards
- No decay, rot or white ant damage
- Variety of finishes
- Safe and durable – needs only minimum maintenance
- Complies with BAL29 as required in AS3959:2018 – Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas