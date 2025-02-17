Logo
Duracom™: Strikingly modern express jointed facade system

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025

Innova™ Duracom™ facade fibre cement sheet is ideal for creating exterior cladding systems in low-to-medium rise buildings. With its smooth, flat surface and square-edge finish, and utilising Innova™’s trusted fibre cement-coated compressed sheeting, Duracom™ delivers a strikingly modern, durable finish.

Description

Innova™ Duracom™ façade fibre cement sheet is ideal for creating exterior cladding systems in low-to-medium rise buildings.

With its smooth, flat surface and square-edge finish, and utilising Innova™’s trusted fibre cement-coated compressed sheeting, Duracom™ delivers a strikingly modern, durable finish.

Lightweight yet exceptionally resilient, Duracom™ façade system is perfect for expressed jointing and a variety of finishes – from painted to textured coatings.

  • Weather Resistant and immune to water damage, rated for weatherability by CSIRO.
  • Fully-sealed. Balanced panels won't rot, burn or corrode.
  • Allows easy decoration in a range of design finishes
  • Rapid installation
  • Complies with BAL 40 as required in AS3959:2009 - Construction of Buildings in Bushfire-prone areas

Applications: Domestic and commercial facade linings where high impact resistance is required.

Innova Fibre Cement Duracom Brochure

7.38 MB

Download
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
