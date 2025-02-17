Duracom™: Strikingly modern express jointed facade system
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025
Innova™ Duracom™ facade fibre cement sheet is ideal for creating exterior cladding systems in low-to-medium rise buildings. With its smooth, flat surface and square-edge finish, and utilising Innova™’s trusted fibre cement-coated compressed sheeting, Duracom™ delivers a strikingly modern, durable finish.
Overview
Lightweight yet exceptionally resilient, Duracom™ façade system is perfect for expressed jointing and a variety of finishes – from painted to textured coatings.
- Weather Resistant and immune to water damage, rated for weatherability by CSIRO.
- Fully-sealed. Balanced panels won't rot, burn or corrode.
- Allows easy decoration in a range of design finishes
- Rapid installation
- Complies with BAL 40 as required in AS3959:2009 - Construction of Buildings in Bushfire-prone areas
Applications: Domestic and commercial facade linings where high impact resistance is required.