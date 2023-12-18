Compressed
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023
High-density Innova™ Compressed Flooring Substrate is a superlative substrate for interior floors in framed-construction wet areas. Fine for upper storeys and transportable buildings, it’s equally suited for use in the cladding of exterior decks. Innova™ Compressed Flooring is a substrate manufactured from cement, finely-ground silica, cellulose fibres and water.
Overview
High-density Innova™ Compressed Flooring Substrate is a superlative substrate for interior floors in framed-construction wet areas. Fine for upper storeys and transportable buildings, it’s equally suited for use in the cladding of exterior decks.
Innova™ Compressed Flooring is a substrate manufactured from cement, finely-ground silica, cellulose fibres and water. After forming, we compress the sheeting to high density, then cure it in a high-pressure steam autoclave for an exceptionally durable, fit-for-purpose product.
Features & Benefits:
- What’s good about Compressed Fibre Cement flooring:
- Immune to permanent water damage
- Impact resistant and immune to termite attacks
- Highly durable and dimensionally stable