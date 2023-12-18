Logo
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023

Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023

High-density Innova™ Compressed Flooring Substrate is a superlative substrate for interior floors in framed-construction wet areas. Fine for upper storeys and transportable buildings, it's equally suited for use in the cladding of exterior decks. Innova™ Compressed Flooring is a substrate manufactured from cement, finely-ground silica, cellulose fibres and water.

Overview
Description

High-density Innova™ Compressed Flooring Substrate is a superlative substrate for interior floors in framed-construction wet areas. Fine for upper storeys and transportable buildings, it’s equally suited for use in the cladding of exterior decks.

Innova™ Compressed Flooring is a substrate manufactured from cement, finely-ground silica, cellulose fibres and water. After forming, we compress the sheeting to high density, then cure it in a high-pressure steam autoclave for an exceptionally durable, fit-for-purpose product.

Features & Benefits:

  • What’s good about Compressed Fibre Cement flooring:
  • Immune to permanent water damage
  • Impact resistant and immune to termite attacks
  • Highly durable and dimensionally stable

DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Compressed Brochure

8.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
