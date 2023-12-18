High-density Innova™ Compressed Flooring Substrate is a superlative substrate for interior floors in framed-construction wet areas. Fine for upper storeys and transportable buildings, it’s equally suited for use in the cladding of exterior decks.

Innova™ Compressed Flooring is a substrate manufactured from cement, finely-ground silica, cellulose fibres and water. After forming, we compress the sheeting to high density, then cure it in a high-pressure steam autoclave for an exceptionally durable, fit-for-purpose product.

Features & Benefits: