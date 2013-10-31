InnoShade: Sun shading and solar control system
Overview
InnoShade’s Sol’art Lourve Systems and Sol’art Opening Roof Systems are constructed from sustainable and durable composite wood to enhance comfort, privacy and security. Specifically designed to maximise any usable living spaces into weather and sun protected outdoor rooms for added comfort, functionality and value to any environment. Resilient against nature’s harsh elements.
Constructed from composite wood material and coated with InnoCoat, a water-based UV protective composite timber sealer that protects the surface and increases life expectancy
- Withstands heavy rain, strong winds and harsh UV rays
- Non-toxic and 100 per cent recyclable screening system
- Constructed from composite timber for its durability
- Minimal moisture absorbency aids against rotting, mould and mildew
- Optional roof retraction for added functionality
Sol’art Lourve Systems and Sol’art Opening Roof Systems
Maximises useable living spaces with fixed operable blades to enhance forward views or automated solar shutter blades for out of reach windows or exterior window screens.
- Horizontal or vertical lourves and panel blades
- Hinged, sliding, stacking and bi-folding systems
- Stand-alone static shutters
InnoShade’s composite timber shading system offers a contemporary, eco-friendly, virtually maintenance free and energy efficient sun shading and solar control alternative compared to traditional timber shading.