InnoDeck: Sustainable composite wood decking system
Last Updated on 31 Oct 2013
InnoDeck’s low carbon and energy saving composite timber decking system is built to perform, able to outlast and withstand the most challenging environments, including tropical climates and breaking surf. Sustainable decking alternative compared to traditional timber decking.
Overview
InnoDeck is a low maintenance and sustainable alternative to timber decking as it is constructed from composite timber that makes it resistant to cracking, rotting, splitting, mould and mildew.
- Designed to withstand challenging environments such as tropical climates and breaking surf
- Coated with InnoCoat a water-based UV protective composite timber sealer that protects the surface and increase life expectancy
- Slip resistant with InnoCoat
- Safe and barefoot friendly
- Every board is consistent in size and shape
- Suitable for indoor and outdoor applications
- Designed to suit horizontal and vertical fixing applications
Suitable in a range of residential and commercial environments
- Schools, Colleges & Universities
- Holiday Parks
- Leisure Centres
- Marinas
- Coastal & Lakeside Boardwalks
- Pool Surrounds
- Garden Decking
InnoDeck Systems
InnoDeck uses hidden connectors slotted into grooves along the sides of the decking board which are then fixed down to joists or battens, making installation quick and easy.
Innowood's premium 'FIBA-DEK' system
The INNOWOOD Premium FIBA-DEK System is a revolutionary wood composite product that utilises a new patented technology which enhances the rigidity, durability and toughness of the decking board to achieve better performance by significantly minimising the board movement at different temperatures.
Nature-inspired embossed wood grain surface delivers the highest wet pendulum slip rating possible to create a safe, slip-resistant surface. Premium Decking looks and feels like natural timber but delivers superior performance. It does not crack, decay, split, mould. It’s also termite and water resistant. Innowood Decking is light weight and therefore has a significant cost advantage over natural timber.
During the production process the Premium Decking is made by fusing two fibre glass layers within the co extruded wood composite material layers. Combined with the Smart Clip Fixing System, the Premium FIBA-DEK system uses hidden connectors slotted into grooves along the sides of the decking board. These are then fixed down to joists or battens.
Features & benefits:
- Quick and easy to install
- Gives a clean fixing free surface finish.
- Superior minimal thermal movement
- Durable and long lasting.
- Safe - splinter free and no visible nails
- Low maintenance
- Fire resistant
- Slip resistant
- and highly durable