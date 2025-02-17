Discover the vibrant colours and timeless beauty of natural wood and stone with the new Infinity Planks collection. Created as the next evolution of our popular 88 Planks range, Infinity Planks delivers an extensive selection of high-quality luxury vinyl flooring options to elevate any space.

Efficient, time-saving, and flexible Infinity Planks are in stock and available to order. Whether you’re working on a bespoke project or a large-scale installation, our collections are designed to meet your specific needs.

Infinity Planks is GreenTag Level A certified for Green Star projects, ensuring a more sustainable built environment.