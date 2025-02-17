Logo
Signature Floors
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Concrete Stone Sea Spray
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Stone Dolomite Noir
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Colour Olive
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Polished Stone Sand Wood Vendor Oak
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Colour Gunmeta
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Colour Rice Paper Sunset Oak Detail
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Concrete Stone Fleck
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Terrazzo Stone Lipari Colour Mocha
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Wood Yanakie Oak
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Wood Flinders Blackbutt
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Wood Manor Oak
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Wood Sunset Oak
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Wood Tyrrell Oak
Signature Floors Infinity Planks Wood Yarra Spotted Gum
Infinity Planks: Discover the vibrant colours and timeless beauty of natural wood and stone

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025

Discover the vibrant colours and timeless beauty of natural wood and stone with the new Infinity Planks collection. Infinity Planks delivers an extensive selection of high-quality luxury vinyl flooring options to elevate any space.

Overview
Description

Discover the vibrant colours and timeless beauty of natural wood and stone with the new Infinity Planks collection. Created as the next evolution of our popular 88 Planks range, Infinity Planks delivers an extensive selection of high-quality luxury vinyl flooring options to elevate any space.

Efficient, time-saving, and flexible Infinity Planks are in stock and available to order. Whether you’re working on a bespoke project or a large-scale installation, our collections are designed to meet your specific needs.

Infinity Planks is GreenTag Level A certified for Green Star projects, ensuring a more sustainable built environment.

 

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

03 9401 0888
