Induction Cooktop 92cm, Full Surface

With precise induction control, this full-surface cooktop brings ultimate flexibility, with the ability to place cookware anywhere on the surface.

Place up to six pots or pans at once, with even heating anywhere within the cooking zone

Large, high-resolution touchscreen displays the positions of the cookware

Immediate heat response and extremely accurate temperature control

Cooktop remains cool to touch until a pot or pan is placed on the surface

Cooking Without Boundaries

A large, seamless cooking surface allows you to arrange up to six pots or pans of any size and shape, anywhere within the cooking zone. Power can be individually adjusted using intuitive touchscreen controls and if a pot is moved, the display automatically updates.

Enhanced Features

PowerBoost and gentle heat functions deliver either very high or very low heat, fast, for specialised cooking tasks such as searing meat and melting chocolate. Every piece of cookware has an independent zone timer to keep you on track and help ensure food doesn't overcook or burn.

Cook With Confidence

Our large, high-resolution touchscreen provides an intuitive overview of cookware position, timers and heat settings, no matter where cookware is placed on the surface.

Safer Choice

Induction cooktops only start heating your pot or pan once you’ve placed it on the ceramic surface and stop as soon as you remove it – so they are safer for everyone.

Easy Cleaning

The surface around your cookware stays cool when you cook, preventing baked-on spills and making cleaning up a breeze. The durable ceramic cooktop surface just needs a quick wipe after use to maintain its good looks.

Superior Efficiency

Less heat is wasted during induction cooking because only the cookware is heated, not the cooktop surface. This makes induction cooking more energy-efficient than electric or gas cooktops.

Complimentary Design

This full-surface induction cooktop complements the Fisher & Paykel kitchen appliance family. Able to be installed raised or flush, it has a sleek, single ceramic glass surface with intuitive touchscreen controls.