Improve energy efficiency and comfort with ClimateGuard
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2020
Overview
Darley's ClimateGuard range of thermally broken window and door systems - are perfect for delivering optimal energy efficiency and comfort to commercial & residential buildings. The thermal break in ClimateGuard consists of a polyamide insulating strip between the interior and exterior aluminium profiles, that reduces the flow of thermal energy throughout the Aluminium frame.
Designed and engineered in Australia, the ClimateGuard systems have been tested and exceeds Australian Standard AS2047. Easy to fabricate and install, ClimateGuard is also compatible with Darley’s other window and door systems.
The ClimateGuard range is currently available in:
- 100mm + 150mm Centre Pocket Commercial Frame
- 100mm + 150mm Front Glazed Commercial Frame
- Awning/Casement Windows
- High Performance Sliding & Stacking Doors
- 50mm Commercial Doors
Features & benefits:
- Offers a comprehensive range including window, doors, and commercial frames
- Designed and engineered in Australia - systems have been tested and exceeded Australian standards AS2047
- Easy to fabricate and install
- State-of-the-art thermal break technology
- Reduces the need for artifical cooling and heating
- Available in a wide range of powder-coat colours
- Compatable with Darley's other window and door systems
