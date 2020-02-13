Improve energy efficiency and comfort with ClimateGuard

Darley's ClimateGuard range of thermally broken window and door systems - are perfect for delivering optimal energy efficiency and comfort to commercial & residential buildings. The thermal break in ClimateGuard consists of a polyamide insulating strip between the interior and exterior aluminium profiles, that reduces the flow of thermal energy throughout the Aluminium frame.

Designed and engineered in Australia, the ClimateGuard systems have been tested and exceeds Australian Standard AS2047. Easy to fabricate and install, ClimateGuard is also compatible with Darley’s other window and door systems.

The ClimateGuard range is currently available in:

100mm + 150mm Centre Pocket Commercial Frame

100mm + 150mm Front Glazed Commercial Frame

Awning/Casement Windows

High Performance Sliding & Stacking Doors

50mm Commercial Doors

Features & benefits: