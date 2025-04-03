Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Real Flame Logo
Real Flame
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Real Flame IgniteXL
Real Flame IgniteXL - 2
Real Flame IgniteXL - 3
Real Flame IgniteXL
Real Flame IgniteXL - 2
Real Flame IgniteXL - 3

Ignite XL: Designed to ignite your passion

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

Edge-to-edge glass offers a flawless panoramic view of the dazzling flames from any angle. And with no chimney or gas line required, Ignite XL is ideal for home or high rise installations.

  • Product checkRealistic Flame Technology
  • Product checkCustomisable Display
  • Product checkEfficient Heating
Overview
Description

Edge-to-edge glass offers a flawless panoramic view of the dazzling flames from any angle. And with no chimney or gas line required, Ignite XL is ideal for home or high rise installations.

  • Edge to edge glass design
  • Comfort saver heating system
  • Multiple colour themes
  • Enjoy the ambiance of the flame with or without warmth for year-round comfort and enjoyment.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ignite XL Brochure

2.50 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap