The electric fire landscape is evolving, and with that so has the Real Flame Ignite range. The Ignite Evolve comes with the patented comfort saver technology which reduces energy usage while keeping the room temperature stable and cozy. Offering the ultimate in customisable design, you can choose the flame speed and brightness, colour of flames and media bed to create a bespoke centrepiece to your suite your home and mood.

Choose from 4 different size options, 1200, 1500, 1800 and 2500.

The Flame Connect App is available for your smartphone, featuring integrated smart self-diagnostic technology that improves maintenance feedback.

Comes standard with Logs and tumbled glass media bed, Driftwood with river rocks or Oak log set upgrade options available.

Adjustable flame speed with 5 settings to create the perfect atmosphere.