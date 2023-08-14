The new iD Naturals 70 sets an unprecedented milestone in the design of modular vinyl collections. Our advanced digital printing technology enables us to reveal the most subtle details of wood and stone to make each plank or tile unique in grain, texture and colour.

Most importantly, it enables specifiers to choose the best of natural designs embedded in the highest-performing vinyl materials.

iD Naturals 70 has been designed for the most intense traffic areas. It withstands heavy loads and indentation, enabling maximum resistance to both static and rolling heavy loads up to 800 kg.

The collection includes 64 nature inspired timber and stone designs, with 18 locally stocked colours. The collection comes with Ultimate durability and highly resistant to scuffs, scratches and stains with Tektanium™ coating.