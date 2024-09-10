iD Comfort 19 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks have a unique six-layer construction for improved sound control, making them ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Each layer is uniquely formulated for long-term dimensional stability, meaning they will not warp or gap over time. With a 0.55mm wear layer, they are perfect for high-traffic areas and will resist indents, scratches and everyday wear and tear.

iD Comfort 19’s integrated multi-layer structure ensures long-term dimensional stability in the extreme temperatures of the Australian climate. And just as the name suggests, iD Comfort 19 delivers complete underfoot comfort thanks to it’s built-in foam backing.