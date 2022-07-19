ICON™ Hardware
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022
Overview
ICON™ is a range of 316-grade stainless steel hardware for aluminium windows and doors. It offers superior weathering performance and outstanding durability, making it suitable for all environments. Developed for use with our high-performance window and door systems, ICON™ incorporates a square-edged, linear look. It’s the perfect finishing touch to complement our Designer or Architectural Series windows and doors.
The range includes a recessed flush pull, sliding door handle, hinged door lock, bi-fold operator, casement latch, sliding window lock, iseo mortice lock and helix cam handle.
Contact
