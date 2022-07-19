Logo
ICON™ Hardware

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022

ICON™ is a range of 316-grade stainless steel hardware for aluminium windows and doors. It offers superior weathering performance and outstanding durability, making it suitable for all environments. Developed for use with our high-performance window and door systems, ICON™ incorporates a square-edged, linear look.

Description

ICON™ is a range of 316-grade stainless steel hardware for aluminium windows and doors. It offers superior weathering performance and outstanding durability, making it suitable for all environments. Developed for use with our high-performance window and door systems, ICON™ incorporates a square-edged, linear look. It’s the perfect finishing touch to complement our Designer or Architectural Series windows and doors.

The range includes a recessed flush pull, sliding door handle, hinged door lock, bi-fold operator, casement latch, sliding window lock, iseo mortice lock and helix cam handle.

Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
