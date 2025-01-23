Icon Data: A finished system providing static-dissipative commercial access floor panels
Last Updated on 23 Jan 2025
Icon Data panels are anti-static, protective and risk reducing. These panels are suitable for commercial environments such as data centres, communication rooms, or other applications requiring ESD (electro-static discharge) properties. The Icon Data panels are prefinished with either Vinyl or HPL.
Overview
Icon Data panels are anti-static, protective and risk reducing. These panels are suitable for commercial environments such as data centres, communication rooms, or other applications requiring ESD (electro-static discharge) properties. The Icon Data panels are prefinished with either Vinyl or HPL, providing an integrated floor finish whilst maintaining the functionality of an access floor with 100% underfloor accessibility.
Downloads
Contact
Global Head Office Suite 4.08, The Bond, 8 Elizabeth Macarthur Dr,ive02 9620 9915