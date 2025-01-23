Logo
Icon Data: A finished system providing static-dissipative commercial access floor panels

Last Updated on 23 Jan 2025

Icon Data panels are anti-static, protective and risk reducing. These panels are suitable for commercial environments such as data centres, communication rooms, or other applications requiring ESD (electro-static discharge) properties. The Icon Data panels are prefinished with either Vinyl or HPL.

Description

Icon Data panels are anti-static, protective and risk reducing. These panels are suitable for commercial environments such as data centres, communication rooms, or other applications requiring ESD (electro-static discharge) properties. The Icon Data panels are prefinished with either Vinyl or HPL, providing an integrated floor finish whilst maintaining the functionality of an access floor with 100% underfloor accessibility.

Icon Data Climate Declaration

72.21 KB

Download
Icon Data Environmental Product Declaration

3.12 MB

Download
Icon Data

228.76 KB

Download
Display AddressBella Vista, NSW

Global Head Office Suite 4.08, The Bond, 8 Elizabeth Macarthur Dr,ive

02 9620 9915
