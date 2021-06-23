Icon Air is specifically designed for environments using an underfloor HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system.

This system incorporates the use of a clip on air tight stringer which creates a seal in between the panels to control and minimise air leakage. With the stringer seal, the underfloor cavity then converts into an air plenum.

With the HVAC system installed in the floor, employees are able to individually control the air pressure and temperature through their office floor diffusers. An access floor provides a controlled cavity in between the slab and finished floor level where all data, power, hydraulic and fire services can be distributed. The modular design of the access floor allows the flexibility to alter a building’s service layout to accommodate changing technological and space driven operations.

The flexibility of using an access floor system has created the perfect solution for many owners, developers, builders, designers, architects and facility managers by allowing:

Ease of reconfiguration

Reduced cost and ease of maintenance

Easy accessibility to the underfloor space

Fast and efficient installation which meets the project timeline

Occupant comfort with underfloor air

The Icon Panel is the principal component of ASP’s signature Icon Series. The Icon Panels’ patented design features have revolutionised the access floor industry. The panel offers the following benefits: