The DMF Dortek GRP doors are a high end design for pharmaceutical facilities, food processing, hospitals and health, and laboratories. Standards of hygiene are becoming increasingly rigorous. In the pharmaceutical sector, GMP requires a smooth, non porous ledge free construction. Likewise, in the food industry, doors must be easy to clean and have a smooth, non absorbent surface. Hospital doors must also exhibit hygienic standards in operating theatres, wards and kitchens throughout the building.

The Dortek GRP (glass reinforced polyester) doors have many benefits over lined timber doors or stainless steel doors,

Features & Benefits:

Swing doors can be one way or two way swing

Seamless moulded construction with no joints or ledges and built in colour

Easy to clean and materials will not harbour bacteria

Lightweight, durable and maintenance free.

Water resistant, meaning no warping, swell or rust.

Option of fire resistance up to 4 hours, with patented concealed intumescent strip (expands with heat).



With many clients around the globe including, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Wyeth, Novartis, MSD, hospitals and clinics, the DMF Dortek doors are well proven, with Dortek having 50 years experience.