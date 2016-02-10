Comfort Heat is one of the largest designers and suppliers of hydronic underfloor heating systems in Australia. Hydronic underfloor heating is not only extremely comfortable, but highly energy efficient too. Hydronic heating keeps running costs down with the use of more environmentally friendly and cost saving energy sources as alternatives to straight electricity.

Other sources of heat include:

Electronic heat pumps

Geothermal heat pumps

Wood fired stoves

Hydronic underfloor heating relies on pipes laid in the concrete slab, sand and cement screed or under timber flooring, to circulate heated water around the floor. All systems are designed by experienced technicians and engineers to ensure the best possible outcome for any individual project. Comfort Heat can design and supply a complete hydronic system and ship to anywhere in Australia.