Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Godfrey Hirst Logo
GH Commercial
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Hybrid Hero Apollo Blackbutt Landscape
Commercial Hybrid Flooring Kitchen Interior Apollo Hardwood Blackbutt Elegant
Commercial Interior Hybrid Apollo Hardwood Spotted Gum Riverbank
Commercial Lounge Interior Hybrid Flooring Apollo Stone Natural
Pink Footstool Hybrid Flooring Apollo Hardwood Spotted Gum Riverbank
Hybrid Hero Apollo Blackbutt Landscape
Commercial Hybrid Flooring Kitchen Interior Apollo Hardwood Blackbutt Elegant
Commercial Interior Hybrid Apollo Hardwood Spotted Gum Riverbank
Commercial Lounge Interior Hybrid Flooring Apollo Stone Natural
Pink Footstool Hybrid Flooring Apollo Hardwood Spotted Gum Riverbank

Hybrid Flooring GH Commercial

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2020

The next generation in high performance flooring. Our innovative hybrid floor delivers astonishing durability and impact resistance, combining the best attributes of laminate and vinyl flooring with the aesthetics of a real timber floor.

Overview
Description

The next generation in high performance flooring. Our innovative hybrid floor delivers astonishing durability and impact resistance, combining the best attributes of laminate and vinyl flooring with the aesthetics of a real timber floor.

Featuring Trigon® core technology, our hybrid floors display astonishing stability, handling temperature changes with minimal expansion and contraction

Contact your local GH Commercial Consultant to find out how a hybrid floor can transform your commercial space.

Contact
Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap