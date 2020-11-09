Hybrid Flooring GH Commercial
Last Updated on 09 Nov 2020
The next generation in high performance flooring. Our innovative hybrid floor delivers astonishing durability and impact resistance, combining the best attributes of laminate and vinyl flooring with the aesthetics of a real timber floor.
Overview
Featuring Trigon® core technology, our hybrid floors display astonishing stability, handling temperature changes with minimal expansion and contraction
Contact your local GH Commercial Consultant to find out how a hybrid floor can transform your commercial space.