Alspec Hunter Evo Commercial Building Glass Facade
Alspec Hunter Evo External Image Interior Shop Glass Walls
Alspec Hunter Evo Residential Infinity Swimming Pool
Alspec Hunter Evo Residential Kitchen Dining Room Interior Bifolding
Alspec Hunter Evo Skyline Restaurant Private Rooma
Alspec Hunter Evo Three Storey Residential House Sliding Doors
Hunter Evo: Flush Glazed Framing

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2020

The Hunter Evo 150mm Single Flush Glazed Framing is the most versatile and flexible of the Alspec® Commercial Framing Systems. Available in a frame depth of 150mm x 50mm, it is ideal for shopfronts. With its straight cuts and flush glazing, the Hunter Evo not only looks good but is easy to fabricate and easy to install.

Overview
Description

The Hunter Evo 150mm Single Flush Glazed Framing is the most versatile and flexible of the Alspec® Commercial Framing Systems. Available in a frame depth of 150mm x 50mm, it is ideal for shopfronts.

With its straight cuts and flush glazing, the Hunter Evo not only looks good but is easy to fabricate and easy to install. Suitable for a range of single glass thickness options to address the most demanding energy requirements. With self-draining sub sills, it also solves water leakage problems. The system can be internally or externally glazed along with incorporating the flexibility and appeal of gently curved or faceted frame installations. The Hunter Evo also provides a seamless interface with Alspec's® extensive product offer.

Features & benefits:

  • Sharp unbroken lines
  • Flush glazed appearance
  • Robust frame
  • Good weathering
  • 4mm – 14mm single glazed
  • Easily adapts to Alspec’s awnings and hinged doors

Hunter Evo: Flush Glazed Framing

Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
