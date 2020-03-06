Hunter Evo: Flush Glazed Framing

The Hunter Evo 150mm Single Flush Glazed Framing is the most versatile and flexible of the Alspec® Commercial Framing Systems. Available in a frame depth of 150mm x 50mm, it is ideal for shopfronts.

With its straight cuts and flush glazing, the Hunter Evo not only looks good but is easy to fabricate and easy to install. Suitable for a range of single glass thickness options to address the most demanding energy requirements. With self-draining sub sills, it also solves water leakage problems. The system can be internally or externally glazed along with incorporating the flexibility and appeal of gently curved or faceted frame installations. The Hunter Evo also provides a seamless interface with Alspec's® extensive product offer.

Features & benefits: