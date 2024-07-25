Logo
HP Design Jet Printer
HP DesignJet T850 Banner
HP Designjet T850 MFP
HP Designjet T850 SF
HP DesignJet T950 MFP
HP DesignJet T950 SF

HP DesignJet T850 and T950: Refresh your tech with HP’s easiest A3–A1 printing experience!

Last Updated on 25 Jul 2024

Are you tired of your old printer taking too long to print and giving you problems when you need it most? Refresh your old tech and upgrade to a New HP Large-Format Printer and experience the difference. Designed to produce precise, accurate line detail, crisp text and high-quality colour prints that are water resistant and UL ECOLOGO® Certified for sustainable printing.

Description

Are you tired of your old printer taking too long to print and giving you problems when you need it most?

Refresh your old tech and upgrade to a New HP Large-Format Printer and experience the difference.

HP DesignJet T850 and T950 Multifunction printers are designed to produce precise, accurate line detail, crisp text and high-quality colour prints that are water resistant and UL ECOLOGO® Certified for sustainable printing.

Choose the trusted Large Format brand that architects, engineers and construction teams rely on.

Easiest

Print Up to A0 as well as A3, A4 in a single device – perfect for pop-up projects.

Connected

Fully integrated Multifunction printer with Copy and Scan functions, allows teams to collaborate and digitise work on the go.

Sustainability

Go beyond and make an impact with UL ECOLOGO® for sustainable printing, knowing the printer is made from at least 35% recycled plastics2

HP | DesignJet T950 Multifunction Printer

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUR3X7RL-_w|(loop)False^}

HP | DesignJet T850 Multifunction Printer

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jmxp8ifbQ1s|(loop)False^}

1 Based on test results using HP Click with the HP DesignJet T850. This solution enables printing in fewer steps compared to main competitor printing solutions. Printing a 5-page mixed job set with A1 and A3 takes 3 steps using HP Click vs. 12 steps with competitor A and 8 steps with competitor B. Testing performed by Sogeti, April 2023. Detailed test report is available upon request.

2 Program availability varies. See https://hp.com/go/recycle

DesignJet Impact

10.66 MB

Download
DesignJet Portfolio

355.8 KB

Download
HP DesignJet T850 36 In Multifunction Plotter Data Sheet

3.22 MB

Download
HP DesignJet T850 36-in plotter Data Sheet

3.21 MB

Download
DesignJet T850 & T950 Printer Series

202.45 KB

Download
HP DesignJet T950 36-in multifunction plotter Data Sheet

3.23 MB

Download
HP DesignJet T950 36-in plotter Data Sheet

3.20 MB

Download
Help Me Choose: DesignJet T and XL Printer Series

337.97 KB

Download
Display AddressRhodes, NSW

Building F, Level 5, 1 Homebush Bay Drive Rhodes Corporate Park

13 15 47
