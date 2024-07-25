HP DesignJet T850 and T950: Refresh your tech with HP’s easiest A3–A1 printing experience!
Last Updated on 25 Jul 2024
Are you tired of your old printer taking too long to print and giving you problems when you need it most? Refresh your old tech and upgrade to a New HP Large-Format Printer and experience the difference. Designed to produce precise, accurate line detail, crisp text and high-quality colour prints that are water resistant and UL ECOLOGO® Certified for sustainable printing.
Overview
HP DesignJet T850 and T950 Multifunction printers are designed to produce precise, accurate line detail, crisp text and high-quality colour prints that are water resistant and UL ECOLOGO® Certified for sustainable printing.
Choose the trusted Large Format brand that architects, engineers and construction teams rely on.
Easiest
Print Up to A0 as well as A3, A4 in a single device – perfect for pop-up projects.
Connected
Fully integrated Multifunction printer with Copy and Scan functions, allows teams to collaborate and digitise work on the go.
Sustainability
Go beyond and make an impact with UL ECOLOGO® for sustainable printing, knowing the printer is made from at least 35% recycled plastics2
HP | DesignJet T950 Multifunction Printer
HP | DesignJet T850 Multifunction Printer
1 Based on test results using HP Click with the HP DesignJet T850. This solution enables printing in fewer steps compared to main competitor printing solutions. Printing a 5-page mixed job set with A1 and A3 takes 3 steps using HP Click vs. 12 steps with competitor A and 8 steps with competitor B. Testing performed by Sogeti, April 2023. Detailed test report is available upon request.
2 Program availability varies. See https://hp.com/go/recycle
Downloads
DesignJet Impact
10.66 MB
DesignJet Portfolio
355.8 KB
HP DesignJet T850 36 In Multifunction Plotter Data Sheet
3.22 MB
HP DesignJet T850 36-in plotter Data Sheet
3.21 MB
DesignJet T850 & T950 Printer Series
202.45 KB
HP DesignJet T950 36-in multifunction plotter Data Sheet
3.23 MB
HP DesignJet T950 36-in plotter Data Sheet
3.20 MB
Help Me Choose: DesignJet T and XL Printer Series
337.97 KB