Save big, print better. Upgrade to the new HP DesignJet printer now!
Trade-in your old eligible large-format printer or plotter & get up to $1,500 cash back for buying or leasing a new one....
How the new HP DesignJet portfolio maximises the workflows of AEC professionals
HP has announced a new 36-inch DesignJet portfolio that simplifies the printing needs of AEC professionals who need supe...
Sustainability Awards
Three emerging Australian architecture practices to watch
Sustainability is top-of-mind across the world, and the new generation of architects is tackling the problem head-on.
The Hawthorn House establishes Edition Office as one of Australia’s emerging trendsetters
2019 has been a big year for young Melbourne-based architectural practice Edition Office.
Exploring the emerging wave of socially conscious architects: Monique Woodward
In the lead-up to this year’s Sustainability Awards, it seems pertinent to profile one of Australia’s rising stars - Mon...
Efficient, environmentally friendly printing with HP
The HP DesignJet XL 3600 multifunction printer (MFP) delivers efficiency and quality with ease, allowing designers to sp...
A blueprint for sustainability: Inside HP’s holistic approach to future-facing tech
As one of the world’s foremost technology companies, HP has a well-deserved reputation for innovation, creativity, and p...
Q+A with Craig Hardman from HP
Architecture & Design is proud to announce HP as the official sponsor of the ‘Emerging Architect’ category at the 2019 S...
The importance of digital security in the design process
The role that technology plays in our offices is growing as we increasingly depend on it as a design tool, to meet deadl...
Planning ahead for a sustainable future: HP PageWide Commercial Printers
Proper planning is critical for effective sustainable development. This is true at any scale, from offices and architect...
The technology catering for the offices and workforce of the future
The foundations for the offices of the future are already being laid today, by way of careful design and architecture. D...