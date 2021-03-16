HP’s easiest large-format plotters1

Focus on more important goals with the smart and intuitive HP DesignJet T650 Series that integrates seamlessly into the way you work and lets you print from virtually anywhere. Save up to 95% less ink2 the cost-efficient plotter and get up to 100 extra A1/D pages per month. Sustainably designed3 using up to 30% of recycled plastic, the HP DesignJet T600 Series reduces CO2 emissions by up to 7.3 tons a year.

A3 - A1 automatic printing

Print A3/B and A1/D or A0/E projects in multiple sizes, without the need to change the media source manually.

Mulitple files in just one click

Send multiple files immediately with just one click from HP Click software with no worries about selecting different output sizes.

Intuitive driver

Real print preview lets you print with confidence and give you the results you expect.

