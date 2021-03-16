HP DESIGNJET T650 SERIES
Focus on more important goals with the smart and intuitive HP DesignJet T650 Series that integrates seamlessly into the way you work and lets you print from virtually anywhere. Save up to 95% less ink the cost-efficient plotter and get up to 100 extra A1/D pages per month. Sustainably designed using up to 30% of recycled plastic, the HP DesignJet T600 Series reduces CO2 emissions by up to 7.3 tons a year.
Overview
HP’s easiest large-format plotters1
A3 - A1 automatic printing
Print A3/B and A1/D or A0/E projects in multiple sizes, without the need to change the media source manually.
Mulitple files in just one click
Send multiple files immediately with just one click from HP Click software with no worries about selecting different output sizes.
Intuitive driver
Real print preview lets you print with confidence and give you the results you expect.
Disclaimers:
- The HP DesignJet Studio Printer series, the HP DesignJet T650 Printer series and the HP DesignJet T200 Printer series are the only solutions providing seamless printing of both large- and small-format sheets automatically in a multi-size print basket compared to HP alternatives with comparable size and features as of January, 2020.
- Based on HP internal testing, January 2020, comparing the HP DesignJet T200 Printer, that uses the same ink and print mode as the HP DesignJet T650 Printer series, and Canon TM-200 and TM-300 Printers in terms of ink used during routine printhead cleanings.
- More sustainable design compared to the previous printer models (HP DesignJet T100 Printer series) replaced with the HP DesignJet T200 Printer series. Based on calculations in accordance with ISO 14040/14044 Life Cycle Assessments using ReCiPe (H) v. 1.1 (2016) on GaBi 8.5 (2018) software and scaled to reflect expected yearly sales.