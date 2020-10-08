Built for AEC professionals, the HP DesignJet Studio/ T650 /T230 Printers produce highly-accurate technical drawings with superior ink efficiency. HP DesignJet Studio is the first net carbon neutral HP DesignJet plotter.2

Extreme simplicity

The HP DesignJet T200, T600 and Studio series are the HP’s easiest large-format plotters,1 intuitive and easy to print, so that as Architects, Engineers and Construction professionals, you can give your attention to what is important.

Fits your office and budget

The increase in demand for different workspaces forces us to search for ways to meet space requirements and adhere to budgets. The HP DesignJet T200, T600 and Studio series are designed with sustainability in mind.

Fits the way you work

Architects, Engineers and Construction professionals spend a lot of time outside the office, between construction sites, offices, and external presentations. This requires tools that can bring the freedom to work remotely and securely, as simply as possible.