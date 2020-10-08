HP’s Easiest Plotter - HP DesignJet Studio/T650/T230 Printer series
Last Updated on 08 Oct 2020
Built for AEC professionals, the HP DesignJet Studio/ T650 /T230 Printers produce highly-accurate technical drawings with superior ink efficiency. HP DesignJet Studio is the first net carbon neutral HP DesignJet plotter.
Overview
Extreme simplicity
The HP DesignJet T200, T600 and Studio series are the HP’s easiest large-format plotters,1 intuitive and easy to print, so that as Architects, Engineers and Construction professionals, you can give your attention to what is important.
Fits your office and budget
The increase in demand for different workspaces forces us to search for ways to meet space requirements and adhere to budgets. The HP DesignJet T200, T600 and Studio series are designed with sustainability in mind.
Fits the way you work
Architects, Engineers and Construction professionals spend a lot of time outside the office, between construction sites, offices, and external presentations. This requires tools that can bring the freedom to work remotely and securely, as simply as possible.
[1] The HP DesignJet Studio Printer series and the HP DesignJet T600 Printer series are the only solutions providing seamless printing of both large- and small-format sheets automatically in a multi-size print basket compared to HP alternatives with comparable size and features as of January, 2020
[2] HP is reducing the carbon footprint of printing through carbon reduction initiatives such as energy efficiency, reduced packaging, and use of recycled plastics. The HP DesignJet Studio Printer is the first HP DesignJet where HP has offset the remaining carbon impact due to raw material extraction and processing, printer manufacturing and transportation, as well as electricity, paper, and cartridge use in accordance with The Carbon Neutral Protocol