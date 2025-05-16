Horizon™ is a range of suspended geometric acoustic panels designed to push the boundaries of interior acoustics and aesthetics. Made from Autex Cube™, these lightweight panels offer excellent acoustic performance and visual impact without compromising ceiling height or design flexibility.

Horizon™ panels are available in a variety of shapes and are easily clipped into place to form custom suspended ceiling features or raised wall designs. The smooth, solid-colour finish requires no edging or capping and comes in a refined, sophisticated palette. Designed for both subtle integration and bold expression, Horizon™ performs beautifully in commercial, education, hospitality, and creative spaces.

Made from carbon neutral, 100% PET with no formaldehyde, crystalline silica, or other harmful additives, Horizon™ is Declare℠ certified Red List Free and low in VOCs, supporting healthier indoor environments. It’s UV-resistant, easy to clean, and highly durable—ensuring long-term performance and design integrity.