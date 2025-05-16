Logo
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
Autex Horizon School Assembly
Autex Horizon Floating Acoustic Panels Office
Autex Horizon School Lab
Autex Horizon Gold Coast Commercial

Horizon™

Last Updated on 16 May 2025

Horizon™ is a versatile range of suspended geometric acoustic panels made from carbon neutral Autex Cube™. With excellent acoustic performance, smooth solid-colour finishes, and floating installation options, Horizon™ combines architectural expression with durability and healthier indoor air quality.

  • Product checkArchitectural flexibility
  • Product checkSustainable & safe
  • Product checkDurable acoustic performance
Overview
Description

Horizon™ is a range of suspended geometric acoustic panels designed to push the boundaries of interior acoustics and aesthetics. Made from Autex Cube™, these lightweight panels offer excellent acoustic performance and visual impact without compromising ceiling height or design flexibility.

Horizon™ panels are available in a variety of shapes and are easily clipped into place to form custom suspended ceiling features or raised wall designs. The smooth, solid-colour finish requires no edging or capping and comes in a refined, sophisticated palette. Designed for both subtle integration and bold expression, Horizon™ performs beautifully in commercial, education, hospitality, and creative spaces.

Made from carbon neutral, 100% PET with no formaldehyde, crystalline silica, or other harmful additives, Horizon™ is Declare℠ certified Red List Free and low in VOCs, supporting healthier indoor environments. It’s UV-resistant, easy to clean, and highly durable—ensuring long-term performance and design integrity.

Specifications

Last Updated on 16 May 2025

  • Form: Panel
  • Sabin: Up to 3.4 metric sabins per panel when suspended. Equivalent absorption per unit varies by design, refer to data sheet.
  • NRC: 0.80
  • Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2.
  • Size: Varies by design, refer to data sheet
  • Thickness: 24 mm
  • Application: Wall | Ceiling
  • Install method: Direct fix | Suspended
Horizon™ Lookbook

5.87 MB

Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
