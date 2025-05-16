Horizon™
Last Updated on 16 May 2025
Horizon™ is a versatile range of suspended geometric acoustic panels made from carbon neutral Autex Cube™. With excellent acoustic performance, smooth solid-colour finishes, and floating installation options, Horizon™ combines architectural expression with durability and healthier indoor air quality.
- Architectural flexibility
- Sustainable & safe
- Durable acoustic performance
Overview
Horizon™ is a range of suspended geometric acoustic panels designed to push the boundaries of interior acoustics and aesthetics. Made from Autex Cube™, these lightweight panels offer excellent acoustic performance and visual impact without compromising ceiling height or design flexibility.
Horizon™ panels are available in a variety of shapes and are easily clipped into place to form custom suspended ceiling features or raised wall designs. The smooth, solid-colour finish requires no edging or capping and comes in a refined, sophisticated palette. Designed for both subtle integration and bold expression, Horizon™ performs beautifully in commercial, education, hospitality, and creative spaces.
Made from carbon neutral, 100% PET with no formaldehyde, crystalline silica, or other harmful additives, Horizon™ is Declare℠ certified Red List Free and low in VOCs, supporting healthier indoor environments. It’s UV-resistant, easy to clean, and highly durable—ensuring long-term performance and design integrity.
- Form: Panel
- Sabin: Up to 3.4 metric sabins per panel when suspended. Equivalent absorption per unit varies by design, refer to data sheet.
- NRC: 0.80
- Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2.
- Size: Varies by design, refer to data sheet
- Thickness: 24 mm
- Application: Wall | Ceiling
- Install method: Direct fix | Suspended
