Horiso Rack Arms
Horiso Rack Arms Groessen
Horiso Rack Arms Sunshield Louver Roof Mexico
Horiso Rack Arms Triangles Private Home Dwingeloo
Horiso rack arm systems

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022

Horiso Rack Arm Systems control, maintain and optimize natural interior conditions, making them an energy-efficient, environmentally friendly shading solution. The tilting slats provide the optimal amount of daylight, minimising the need for artificial lighting. They reduce the need for air-conditioning by effectively controlling the airflow reducing the overall solar heat gain.

Overview
Description

Horiso Rack Arm Systems control, maintain and optimize natural interior conditions, making them an energy-efficient, environmentally friendly shading solution.

The tilting slats provide the optimal amount of daylight, minimising the need for artificial lighting. They reduce the need for air-conditioning by effectively controlling the airflow reducing the overall solar heat gain. By controlling solar glare, our louvres help reduce eye irritation and improve computer screen visibility, contributing to higher comfort levels.

Horiso Rack arm Systems:

  • Reduce thermal heat gain by up to 93%
  • Optimise shading at varying sun angles
  • Control glare for increased comfort
  • Decrease air-conditioning usage and overall energy consumption and costs
  • Contribute to achieving a high environmental green building rating
  • Prevent potential UV damage
  • Provide years of reliable operation with minimal maintenance
  • Offer various control options (manual, motorised and automated control)
  • Are designed to withstand up to 100 km/hr wind speeds
  • External applications can be extended to create large outdoor areas, providing privacy and protection from sun and other weather conditions.
  • Versatile external systems fit a range of glazing inclinations, shapes and sizes.
  • Offer a choice of aluminium or timber slats with multiple colours and finishes
  • Larger slat sizes allow more natural light to infiltrate through the glazing.
  • Integration with various control options
  • Can be installed externally and internally
  • Are customised to the shape and size of each facade
  • Offer edge box finishes and rain sensors for automatic closure
  • Are finished with a polyurethane (PE) coating
  • Extruded Components are manufactured from 3 mm AA 6060 T6 aluminium with a clear anodised finish
  • Components are manufactured from UV stabilised nylon 6 (polycarbonate)
  • Suitable for indoor and outdoor installation
  • Can be snaped, angled and installed on roofs

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Engineered Shading Solutions

10.75 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm145E

1.60 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm153W

1.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm 155E

1.25 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm 74W

1.07 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm 75E

1.44 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm 87W

1.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm 88E

1.52 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Rack Arm 96E

1.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horiso Specialty Venetian Blinds

411.8 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

22-24 Vincent Street

02 8755 4500
