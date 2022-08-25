Horiso rack arm systems
Horiso Rack Arm Systems control, maintain and optimize natural interior conditions, making them an energy-efficient, environmentally friendly shading solution. The tilting slats provide the optimal amount of daylight, minimising the need for artificial lighting. They reduce the need for air-conditioning by effectively controlling the airflow reducing the overall solar heat gain.
Overview
The tilting slats provide the optimal amount of daylight, minimising the need for artificial lighting. They reduce the need for air-conditioning by effectively controlling the airflow reducing the overall solar heat gain. By controlling solar glare, our louvres help reduce eye irritation and improve computer screen visibility, contributing to higher comfort levels.
Horiso Rack arm Systems:
- Reduce thermal heat gain by up to 93%
- Optimise shading at varying sun angles
- Control glare for increased comfort
- Decrease air-conditioning usage and overall energy consumption and costs
- Contribute to achieving a high environmental green building rating
- Prevent potential UV damage
- Provide years of reliable operation with minimal maintenance
- Offer various control options (manual, motorised and automated control)
- Are designed to withstand up to 100 km/hr wind speeds
- External applications can be extended to create large outdoor areas, providing privacy and protection from sun and other weather conditions.
- Versatile external systems fit a range of glazing inclinations, shapes and sizes.
- Offer a choice of aluminium or timber slats with multiple colours and finishes
- Larger slat sizes allow more natural light to infiltrate through the glazing.
- Integration with various control options
- Can be installed externally and internally
- Are customised to the shape and size of each facade
- Offer edge box finishes and rain sensors for automatic closure
- Are finished with a polyurethane (PE) coating
- Extruded Components are manufactured from 3 mm AA 6060 T6 aluminium with a clear anodised finish
- Components are manufactured from UV stabilised nylon 6 (polycarbonate)
- Suitable for indoor and outdoor installation
- Can be snaped, angled and installed on roofs
Downloads
Horiso Engineered Shading Solutions
10.75 MB
Horiso Rack Arm145E
1.60 MB
Horiso Rack Arm153W
1.41 MB
Horiso Rack Arm 155E
1.25 MB
Horiso Rack Arm 74W
1.07 MB
Horiso Rack Arm 75E
1.44 MB
Horiso Rack Arm 87W
1.39 MB
Horiso Rack Arm 88E
1.52 MB
Horiso Rack Arm 96E
1.23 MB
Horiso Specialty Venetian Blinds
411.8 KB