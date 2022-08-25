Horiso Rack Arm Systems control, maintain and optimize natural interior conditions, making them an energy-efficient, environmentally friendly shading solution.

The tilting slats provide the optimal amount of daylight, minimising the need for artificial lighting. They reduce the need for air-conditioning by effectively controlling the airflow reducing the overall solar heat gain. By controlling solar glare, our louvres help reduce eye irritation and improve computer screen visibility, contributing to higher comfort levels.

Horiso Rack arm Systems: