Norfolk Blinds Honeycomb Dining Room
Norfolk Blinds Honeycomb Living Room
Norfolk Blinds Honeycomb Kitchen
Norfolk Blinds Honeycomb Texture Detail
Honeycomb blinds: Stylish, functional, versatile and energy-efficient

Last Updated on 23 Mar 2025

Honeycomb blinds are a great solution to room insulation for every environment. The fabric is uniquely structured - hot air is trapped in the cells which slows down the transfer of hot air from outside-to-in and inside-to-out. They have been proven to reduce the heating costs of any environment, have great sound absorption properties and have minimal light gaps.

  • Product checkSound Absorption
  • Product checkEnergy Efficiency
  • Product checkChild and Pet Safe
Overview
Description

Honeycomb blinds are a great solution to room insulation for every environment. The fabric of a Honeycomb is uniquely structured - hot air is trapped in the cells which slows down the transfer of hot air from outside-to-in and inside-to-out. They have been proven to reduce the heating costs of any environment, have great sound absorption properties and have minimal light gaps (as small as 2mm).

Honeycomb blinds are great for residential builds, especially those in areas that are exposed to freezing temperatures as they help trap the heat inside. Any areas that require good insulation, high levels of light blockage and external sound blockage will be greatly benefited with the implementation of a Honeycomb blind.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Axis Honeycomb

1.81 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
