Honeycomb blinds are a great solution to room insulation for every environment. The fabric of a Honeycomb is uniquely structured - hot air is trapped in the cells which slows down the transfer of hot air from outside-to-in and inside-to-out. They have been proven to reduce the heating costs of any environment, have great sound absorption properties and have minimal light gaps (as small as 2mm).

Honeycomb blinds are great for residential builds, especially those in areas that are exposed to freezing temperatures as they help trap the heat inside. Any areas that require good insulation, high levels of light blockage and external sound blockage will be greatly benefited with the implementation of a Honeycomb blind.