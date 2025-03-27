Logo
Rinnai-Home-Controller-Indoor-Lifestyle
Rinnai-Home-Controller-Apps-Interface
Rinnai-Home-Controller-White-Home-Screen
Rinnai-Home-Controller-Black-Home-Screen
Rinnai Home Controller for ducted air conditioning

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025

Delivering the latest in climate control technology, the Rinnai Home Controller offers precise and easy control of new or retrofitted ducted air conditioning systems via the use of a smart device. As many as 8 zones or rooms can be controlled individually allowing users to enjoy maximum comfort while minimising energy consumption.

  • Product checkIndividual zone temperature control
  • Product check8″ touch screen & wireless sensors
  • Product check8 zones
  • Product checkWi-Fi and remote access via Rinnai Home App
Overview
Description

Delivering the latest in climate control technology, the Rinnai Home Controller offers precise and easy control of new or retrofitted ducted air conditioning systems via the use of a smart device.

As many as 8 zones or rooms can be controlled individually allowing users to enjoy maximum comfort while minimising energy consumption.

Users can enjoy simple control at their fingers with the premium, slimline 8” touch screen display which is available in either a black or white frame. This touch screen features a customisable user interface with up to 9 programmable favourite settings for a superior user experience.

Intelligent sensors redirect conditioned air from one room to another so rooms reach their set temperature as quickly and efficiently as possible and with intelligent features such as Sleep Timer & Fan Auto Control, energy is only consumed when needed.

Features & Performance
  • Individual Zone Temperature Control
  • Wi-Fi & Remote access and Voice Control via Google Home, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, Siri
  • Fan Auto Control
  • Favourites and Schedules
  • ‘Filter Clean’ reminder with adjustable frequency
  • Sleep timer
  • 5% Airflow Control Adjustments
  • Book a Service
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Home Controller For Ducted Air Conditioning

2.74 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Rinnai Head Office 100 Atlantic Drive,

03 9271 6605
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC

Rinnai Australia Pty Ltd P.O. Box 460

1800 000 340
