Rinnai Home Controller for ducted air conditioning

Delivering the latest in climate control technology, the Rinnai Home Controller offers precise and easy control of new or retrofitted ducted air conditioning systems via the use of a smart device.

As many as 8 zones or rooms can be controlled individually allowing users to enjoy maximum comfort while minimising energy consumption.

Users can enjoy simple control at their fingers with the premium, slimline 8” touch screen display which is available in either a black or white frame. This touch screen features a customisable user interface with up to 9 programmable favourite settings for a superior user experience.

Intelligent sensors redirect conditioned air from one room to another so rooms reach their set temperature as quickly and efficiently as possible and with intelligent features such as Sleep Timer & Fan Auto Control, energy is only consumed when needed.