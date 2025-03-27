Rinnai Home Controller for ducted air conditioning
Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025
Delivering the latest in climate control technology, the Rinnai Home Controller offers precise and easy control of new or retrofitted ducted air conditioning systems via the use of a smart device. As many as 8 zones or rooms can be controlled individually allowing users to enjoy maximum comfort while minimising energy consumption.
- Individual zone temperature control
- 8″ touch screen & wireless sensors
- 8 zones
- Wi-Fi and remote access via Rinnai Home App
Overview
Users can enjoy simple control at their fingers with the premium, slimline 8” touch screen display which is available in either a black or white frame. This touch screen features a customisable user interface with up to 9 programmable favourite settings for a superior user experience.
Intelligent sensors redirect conditioned air from one room to another so rooms reach their set temperature as quickly and efficiently as possible and with intelligent features such as Sleep Timer & Fan Auto Control, energy is only consumed when needed.
- Wi-Fi & Remote access and Voice Control via Google Home, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, Siri
- Fan Auto Control
- Favourites and Schedules
- ‘Filter Clean’ reminder with adjustable frequency
- Sleep timer
- 5% Airflow Control Adjustments
