Caroma Urbane II & Liano II hob basin mixers
Last Updated on 21 Dec 2022
The refined and minimalistic appeal of Liano II and Urbane II hob basin mixers provide complete installation flexibility matched with beautiful design. This Australian designed & engineered tapware collection is available in five unique colours; chrome, matte black, PVD brushed nickel, PVD brushed brass and PVD gunmetal.
Overview
