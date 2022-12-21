Logo
Caroma Urbane II & Liano II hob basin mixers

Last Updated on 21 Dec 2022

The refined and minimalistic appeal of Liano II and Urbane II hob basin mixers provide complete installation flexibility matched with beautiful design. This Australian designed & engineered tapware collection is available in five unique colours; chrome, matte black, PVD brushed nickel, PVD brushed brass and PVD gunmetal.

Description

The refined and minimalistic appeal of Liano II and Urbane II hob basin mixers provide complete installation flexibility matched with beautiful design.

This Australian designed & engineered tapware collection is available in five unique colours; chrome, matte black, PVD brushed nickel, PVD brushed brass and PVD gunmetal. Two outlet sizes are available to match with any basin type.

