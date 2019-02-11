Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance Of Hotel With Revolving Door System
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance Of Okura Hotel With Revolving Door
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance of Swedish Airport With Revolving Door
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance Retail Store With Revolving Door
Assa Abloy UniTurn Ikea Entrance With Yellow Revolving Door
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance Of Hotel With Revolving Door System
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance Of Okura Hotel With Revolving Door
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance of Swedish Airport With Revolving Door
Assa Abloy UniTurn Entrance Retail Store With Revolving Door
Assa Abloy UniTurn Ikea Entrance With Yellow Revolving Door

ASSA ABLOY UniTurn revolving door

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2019

The high-capacity ASSA ABLOY UniTurn two-wing revolving door for high-traffic entrances creates an inviting and spacious entrance by utilising a perimeter drive that eliminates the need for a bulky centre shaft. This creates a larger door compartment area capable of accommodating shopping and luggage carts, wheelchairs and large numbers of users with ease.

Overview
Description

The high-capacity ASSA ABLOY UniTurn two-wing revolving door for high-traffic entrances creates an inviting and spacious entrance by utilizing a perimeter drive that eliminates the need for a bulky center shaft. This creates a larger door compartment area capable of accommodating shopping and luggage carts, wheelchairs and large numbers of users with ease. The ASSA ABLOY UniTurn provides excellent separation of the interior and exterior environments, reducing heating and/or cooling losses. It also features two enclosed display cases within the rotating door leaves that can be used for informational promotions or advertising.

The ASSA ABLOY UniTurn is designed for placement directly on the finished floor surface with no special foundations required. Optionally, it can be fitted with a key-activated centre sliding door that allows it to be used as a fully automated sliding door entrance for additional ventilation and greater access to the building.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ASSA ABLOY Uniturn Revolving Door

15.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap