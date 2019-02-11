ASSA ABLOY Uniturn Revolving Door

The high-capacity ASSA ABLOY UniTurn two-wing revolving door for high-traffic entrances creates an inviting and spacious entrance by utilizing a perimeter drive that eliminates the need for a bulky center shaft. This creates a larger door compartment area capable of accommodating shopping and luggage carts, wheelchairs and large numbers of users with ease. The ASSA ABLOY UniTurn provides excellent separation of the interior and exterior environments, reducing heating and/or cooling losses. It also features two enclosed display cases within the rotating door leaves that can be used for informational promotions or advertising.

The ASSA ABLOY UniTurn is designed for placement directly on the finished floor surface with no special foundations required. Optionally, it can be fitted with a key-activated centre sliding door that allows it to be used as a fully automated sliding door entrance for additional ventilation and greater access to the building.