Turbo-Chic hand dryer
Last Updated on 29 May 2018
Introducing ASI JD MacDonald’s Turbo-Chic high-speed hand dryer. At only 100mm deep the Turbo-Chic is a sleek, stylish and compact solution for high-traffic environments. Automatically activated with a fast dry time of approx. 15 seconds, the dryer automatically shuts off when the user removes hands from the sensor zone.
Overview
Introducing ASI JD MacDonald’s Turbo-Chic high-speed hand dryer. At only 100mm deep the Turbo-Chic is a sleek, stylish and compact solution for high-traffic environments.
Automatically activated with a fast dry time of approx. 15 seconds, the dryer automatically shuts off when the user removes hands from the sensor zone.
It also provides operating flexibility for owners with adjustable air temperature and air speed controls, allowing the unit to be set to suit their needs. Available in either matte black or satin stainless steel. 5 year warranty.
Features:
- Quick drying – approx. 15 seconds
- Operates automatically using infrared sensor
- Auto-resetting thermostat
- Owner-adjustable air speed and air temperature
- Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out when user removes hands from sensor zone
- Weight: 3.3kg (Shipping 3.7kg)
Overall Dimensions:
152 x 268 x 100 mm
Decibel Level:
Min: 62 dB-A @ 2M
Max: 67 dB-A @ 2M
Dry Time:
Approx. 15 seconds
Electrical Specifications:
- Electrical Supply: AC, 220–240V 50/60Hz, 1000 Watt, 3-4A
- Motor: 500 Watt, Brush Type, Dual Ball Bearings
- RPM: 22,000 – 29,000 (adjustable)
- Element: 275-500 Watt (adjustable)
- Air Speed: 295 – 421 km/hr (adjustable)
- Protection Category: IPX3