Turbo-Chic hand dryer

Introducing ASI JD MacDonald’s Turbo-Chic high-speed hand dryer. At only 100mm deep the Turbo-Chic is a sleek, stylish and compact solution for high-traffic environments.

Automatically activated with a fast dry time of approx. 15 seconds, the dryer automatically shuts off when the user removes hands from the sensor zone.

It also provides operating flexibility for owners with adjustable air temperature and air speed controls, allowing the unit to be set to suit their needs. Available in either matte black or satin stainless steel. 5 year warranty.

Features:

Quick drying – approx. 15 seconds

Operates automatically using infrared sensor

Auto-resetting thermostat

Owner-adjustable air speed and air temperature

Dryer automatically shuts off after time-out when user removes hands from sensor zone

Weight: 3.3kg (Shipping 3.7kg)



Overall Dimensions:

152 x 268 x 100 mm

Decibel Level:

Min: 62 dB-A @ 2M

Max: 67 dB-A @ 2M

Dry Time:

Approx. 15 seconds

Electrical Specifications: