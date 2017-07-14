Logo
Hideaway Bins Compact Bins Beige Drawer
Hideaway Bins Compact Bins Black Drawer
Hideaway Bins Compact Bins Cinder Black
Hideaway Bins Compact Bins KC30SCD Cinder Stanked
Hideaway Bins Compact Bins KC50SCD Wooden
Hideaway Bins Compact Bins Kitchen KC50SCD Apartment White
Hideaway Bins Compact Bins White
Hideaway Bins Hidden Storage Solutions for Laundries White
Hideaway Bins Hidden Storage Solutions for Laundries White Open
Hideaway Compact Bins

Last Updated on 14 Jul 2017

Compact design to maximise space utilisation – the biggest bucket for the smallest space. Door pull models are available in two colours: Arctic White and Cinder. High quality ball bearing soft close runners for smooth, light movement. Compatible with electronic systems for handle-less push to open functionality.

Description

Compact design to maximise space utilisation – the biggest bucket for the smallest space. Door pull models are available in two colours: Arctic White and Cinder.

High quality ball bearing soft close runners for smooth, light movement.

Installation options: Door pull or handle pull. Top, side and floor mount options. Floor mount models are a great retro-fit option (refer Compact Floor Mount category).

Push to open: Compatible with electronic systems for handle-less push to open functionality.

Metal frame: 1.0mm zinc treated steel, powder coated for durability.

Door bracket adjustment: Vertical, horizontal and pitch adjustment provided in door bracket.

Runner rating: Soft close over extension ball bearing runner. 45kg dynamic weight loading for KC235 and KC240 models. 38kg dynamic weight loading for all other models.

Buckets: Made from a recyclable, food-grade polypropylene plastic. Buckets come complete with a liner holder to hold your bin liner in place.

Patented air vents: Unique air vent system to maximise bin liner volume (35L and 40L models only).

