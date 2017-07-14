Hideaway Compact Bins
Last Updated on 14 Jul 2017
Compact design to maximise space utilisation – the biggest bucket for the smallest space. Door pull models are available in two colours: Arctic White and Cinder. High quality ball bearing soft close runners for smooth, light movement. Compatible with electronic systems for handle-less push to open functionality.
Overview
Compact design to maximise space utilisation – the biggest bucket for the smallest space. Door pull models are available in two colours: Arctic White and Cinder.
High quality ball bearing soft close runners for smooth, light movement.
Installation options: Door pull or handle pull. Top, side and floor mount options. Floor mount models are a great retro-fit option (refer Compact Floor Mount category).
Push to open: Compatible with electronic systems for handle-less push to open functionality.
Metal frame: 1.0mm zinc treated steel, powder coated for durability.
Door bracket adjustment: Vertical, horizontal and pitch adjustment provided in door bracket.
Runner rating: Soft close over extension ball bearing runner. 45kg dynamic weight loading for KC235 and KC240 models. 38kg dynamic weight loading for all other models.
Buckets: Made from a recyclable, food-grade polypropylene plastic. Buckets come complete with a liner holder to hold your bin liner in place.
Patented air vents: Unique air vent system to maximise bin liner volume (35L and 40L models only).