Hideaway Compact Bins

Compact design to maximise space utilisation – the biggest bucket for the smallest space. Door pull models are available in two colours: Arctic White and Cinder.

High quality ball bearing soft close runners for smooth, light movement.

Installation options: Door pull or handle pull. Top, side and floor mount options. Floor mount models are a great retro-fit option (refer Compact Floor Mount category).

Push to open: Compatible with electronic systems for handle-less push to open functionality.

Metal frame: 1.0mm zinc treated steel, powder coated for durability.

Door bracket adjustment: Vertical, horizontal and pitch adjustment provided in door bracket.

Runner rating: Soft close over extension ball bearing runner. 45kg dynamic weight loading for KC235 and KC240 models. 38kg dynamic weight loading for all other models.

Buckets: Made from a recyclable, food-grade polypropylene plastic. Buckets come complete with a liner holder to hold your bin liner in place.

Patented air vents: Unique air vent system to maximise bin liner volume (35L and 40L models only).