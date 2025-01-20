HERADESIGN® wood wool acoustic solutions
Last Updated on 20 Jan 2025
The high quality HERADESIGN® wood wool acoustic solutions open up an almost infinite variety of designs and make an essential contribution to creating ecological, livable spaces. HERADESIGN® ceiling and wall panels and Baffles are produced from sustainable FSC certified wood fibre with a naturally occurring magnesite binder.
Overview
The high quality HERADESIGN® wood wool acoustic solutions open up an almost infinite variety of designs and make an essential contribution to creating ecological, livable spaces.
HERADESIGN® ceiling and wall panels and Baffles are produced from sustainable FSC certified wood fibre with a naturally occurring magnesite binder.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Available in two textures and a wide range of colours for flexible design
- Excellent sound absorption for a quieter, more comfortable space
- Durable and impact resistant
- Sustainable credentials for Green Star contribution
- RH90 humidity resistance with high dimensional accuracy
The following product range is available:
- Lay-In Panels
- Direct Fix Panels
- Baffle Element Profile
Contact
NSW (Head Office) 75 Long Street(02) 9748 1588
Queensland/Northern Territory 18-24 Beal Street(07) 3809 5565
South Australia 160 Grand Junction Road(08) 7325 7555
Victoria 205-233 Abbotts Rd VIC 3175(03) 8706 4000