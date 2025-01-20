The high quality HERADESIGN® wood wool acoustic solutions open up an almost infinite variety of designs and make an essential contribution to creating ecological, livable spaces.

HERADESIGN® ceiling and wall panels and Baffles are produced from sustainable FSC certified wood fibre with a naturally occurring magnesite binder.

Key Features and Benefits:

Available in two textures and a wide range of colours for flexible design

Excellent sound absorption for a quieter, more comfortable space

Durable and impact resistant

Sustainable credentials for Green Star contribution

RH90 humidity resistance with high dimensional accuracy

The following product range is available: