HERADESIGN® wood wool acoustic solutions

Last Updated on 20 Jan 2025

The high quality HERADESIGN® wood wool acoustic solutions open up an almost infinite variety of designs and make an essential contribution to creating ecological, livable spaces. HERADESIGN® ceiling and wall panels and Baffles are produced from sustainable FSC certified wood fibre with a naturally occurring magnesite binder.

Overview
Description

The high quality HERADESIGN® wood wool acoustic solutions open up an almost infinite variety of designs and make an essential contribution to creating ecological, livable spaces.

HERADESIGN® ceiling and wall panels and Baffles are produced from sustainable FSC certified wood fibre with a naturally occurring magnesite binder.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Available in two textures and a wide range of colours for flexible design
  • Excellent sound absorption for a quieter, more comfortable space
  • Durable and impact resistant
  • Sustainable credentials for Green Star contribution
  • RH90 humidity resistance with high dimensional accuracy

The following product range is available:

  • Lay-In Panels
  • Direct Fix Panels
  • Baffle Element Profile

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

NSW (Head Office) 75 Long Street

(02) 9748 1588
Display AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Queensland/Northern Territory 18-24 Beal Street

(07) 3809 5565
Display AddressBlair Athol, SA

South Australia 160 Grand Junction Road

(08) 7325 7555
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria 205-233 Abbotts Rd VIC 3175

(03) 8706 4000
