External View of Gray Building Facade Using Hebel PowerPattern
External View of Gray Building Facade Using Hebel PowerPattern

Hebel PowerPattern™ Facade

Last Updated on 09 May 2019

Overview
Description

Still retaining the fire-rating compliance, fast construction times and high quality that Hebel is known for, the Hebel PowerPattern™ range introduces a collection of patterns pre-routed onto the Hebel panels to bring your creative vision to life.

Modular in design, and intended to work with the other panels in the collection, each panel is custom made to order and can be combined with a range of paint, render and spray on coating systems to achieve a variety of looks including metallic, sandstone and polished concrete finishes.

Each PowerPattern Collection has been designed to reflect the latest in building trends and design aesthetics with a range of styles to suit every taste from classic & understated to modern industrial.

Hebel PowerPattern Brochure

4.89 MB

Download
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

112 Wiseman's Ferry Rd

1300 712 896
