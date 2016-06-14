Hebel PowerPanelXL provides design flexibility with thermal and acoustic insulation, making it an ideal choice for residential houses and low rise multi-residential projects.

PowerPanelXL: a beautiful rendered surface with clean architectural lines

The Hebel PowerPanelXL external wall system consists of 75mm thick steel reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) panels fixed vertically to horizontal perforated TopHats attached to the steel or timber loadbearing stud frame. Wall sarking and insulation is used to help meet the thermal requirements of the BCA. Once installed the panels are rendered to give a beautiful contemporary look, with your choice of colour and texture.

Strong, light and cost effective to build with:

Extremely strong, each panel is reinforced with corrosion-protected steel mesh

Installation 60% faster than traditional masonry using semi-skilled trades - two people can install up to 150m2 in three days depending on site conditions

Reduced scaffolding costs

Design patterns are easily machined into panels for a customised look

Reduced waste on site

Panel size – length from 2400mm – 3300 x 600mm x 75mm



PowerPanelXL has excellent thermal and acoustic insulation, and fire resistance:

The thermal efficiency of PowerPanelXL reduces the reliance on heating and cooling appliances so you can enjoy a comfortable home all year round with potentially lower energy costs.

Non-combustible with an FRL of 180/180/180 (suits up to BAL FZ bush fire zones)



Hebel products and systems proudly comply with the Australian Standards for Reinforced AAC, and continue to be designed and developed in Australia, and warranted by CSR.

Strong, versatile and resilient, Hebel is better to live in, better to build with and better by design.