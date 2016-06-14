The Hebel PowerFloor system combines strength with thermal and acoustic insulation, making it an ideal choice for residential first floors, suspended ground floors as well as decks and balconies.

PowerFloor gives you the feel of a concrete floor but without the costly price tag.

PowerFloor is a system of thick steel-reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) panels that fit snugly together and installed over conventional joists to form a strong, smooth floor.

Extremely strong, each panel is reinforced with corrosion-protected steel mesh

Tongue and groove panels fit together to form a strong and smooth floor

Has a solid feel eliminating the bounce and flex of timber sheet flooring

Simple, fast and easily installed by onsite trades like conventional particleboard

Suitable for floor coverings such as carpet, tiles and timber floorboards

Not affected by weather during installation.

Ideal for suspended floors on sloping sites

Panel size - 1800mm x 600mm x 75mm



PowerFloor has excellent thermal and acoustic insulation, and fire resistance:

The thermal efficiency of PowerFloor reduces the reliance on heating and cooling appliances so you can enjoy a comfortable home all year round with potentially lower energy costs.

Reduces sound transmission between floors

Eliminates squeaking associated with particle board floors

Will not burn –fire rating of up to 240 minutes from above and 90 minutes from below



Hebel products and systems proudly comply with the Australian Standards for Reinforced AAC, and continue to be designed and developed in Australia, and warranted by CSR.

Strong, versatile and resilient, Hebel is better to live in, better to build with and better by design.